Scots net zero solutions business selected on innovative new programme

A SCOTS net zero solutions business is looking to accelerate its sustainability targets through support from a new programme.

Eco Group partnered with climate tech company Levidian in November to deploy world-leading LOOP10 decarbonisation technology across the UK.

Eco Group, which focuses on net zero technology, has been selected on the newly launched Beacon Business Net Zero Nation Accelerator Programme.

This programme will aim to provide focused support to help Eco Group deliver its own net zero plan and realise the economic opportunities which exist as a result.

The Beacon Business programme, delivered by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Net Zero Nation, will help Eco and five other businesses across the South of Scotland calculate their carbon footprint and formulate decarbonisation plans.

In doing so, they will aim to demonstrate to small and medium enterprises across the region how they too can join the journey to net zero.

During the programme, Eco will collaborate with businesses Carbon Capture Scotland, Farne Salmon & Trout Ltd, Jackson Holdings, Jas P Wilson and Lochcarron.

Eddie Black, Eco’s Managing Director, said: “Eco Group is extremely passionate about leading the way in helping the UK become net zero, and it is the focus of all that is produced by the EcoGoZero team.

“We’re delighted to have been selected on the Beacon Business Net Zero Nation Accelerator Programme in which we can build on our own net zero targets, and share best practices to help pave the way for a more sustainable way of life.

“We look forward to working with SOSE and Net Zero Nation, and the other peers on the programme, to really drive forward the net zero agenda and spread the word about how important this work is for future generations.”

EcoGoZero is currently working on a number of other innovative, eco projects to reduce carbon emissions usage in everyday life.

Among the products in the pipeline are: net zero rail infrastructure; hybrid solar and wind street lighting; ‘cleaning trees’ in cities to reduce air pollution; scalable air purification solutions; hydrated vegetable oil as a sustainable alternative to diesel as fuel for vehicles.

Eddie said: “We are very keen to spread the message that now is the best time to make changes which will drive sustainable economic development, help reduce carbon emissions on a global scale and create working opportunities for businesses.

“We are proud to be taking such proactive steps to deliver the newest technology to businesses across the UK which will allow them to drive change and make the net zero target a realistic goal.”

The Beacon Business Net Zero Nation Accelerator Programme will run for 12 months.