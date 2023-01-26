Top Edinburgh lawyer appointed to global role at Pinsent Masons

Professional services firm, Pinsent Masons, has appointed Edinburgh-based KC Jim Cormack as Head of its Risk Advisory Services (RAS) group.

Spread over 17 jurisdictions, the 880-plus strong group operates internationally in construction, advisory and disputes, intellectual property, litigation, regulatory and tax, and technology, media and telecoms.

Jim Cormack succeeds Glasgow-based Laura Cameron, who on taking on the role seven years ago was Pinsent Masons’ first female Group Head and first female Board member, and from May will take on a new role as the firm’s Managing Partner.

Jim Cormack KC, the new head of risk advisory services at Pinsent Masons.

In addition to lawyers, including 149 Partners, the RAS group consists of teams of forensic accountants, tax specialists, legal project managers, forensic intelligence analysts, health and safety experts, policy advisors and e-data specialists.

Pinsent Masons Managing Partner, John Cleland, said: “I am delighted to confirm Jim Cormack, KC, has been appointed as Laura’s successor.

“This time last year, Jim was named team leader for Litigation, Regulatory and Tax, a role in which he has excelled, and which confirmed his suitability for the group head position.

“Laura’s experience as a Board member, along with her combination of skills, has proved highly effective in overseeing the continual growth of our largest practice group.

“Our huge thanks go to Laura for all she has done for the business while leading the RAS group.”

Jim Cormack added: “I am thrilled to have the chance to head up the firm’s global RAS offering and to work with a galaxy of talent who are the best in the business at helping clients to avoid, manage and resolve disputes.

“Laura’s success was to champion, guide and encourage, at the same time as giving others space to bring their own skills, talents and experiences to take our business forward, and I will do my best to fill the very big shoes she has left behind.”

Jim Cormack joined the firm (McGrigors) in Scotland as a trainee in 1991 and qualified into the litigation team.

He left to join the Bar and become an advocate, returning as a partner in 2001, and became dual qualified in England & Wales in 2006.

Jim, who is also dual qualified as a solicitor advocate, has appeared in the UK Supreme Court, the civil and criminal courts in Scotland.

He has also appeared in the High Court and County Court in England & Wales, the General Court of the EU and the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal for the Falkland Islands.

In 2018, Jim was appointed Queen’s Counsel in Scotland in recognition of his advocacy work, now King’s Counsel.

Glasgow-based Partner Joanne Gillies has taken over Jim Cormack’s previous role as head of Litigation, Regulatory and Tax (LRT) and along with Sibylle Schumacher have been appointed as Joint Global Team Leader.

Joanne is a solicitor advocate with a substantial financial services and insolvency litigation practice.

Dual qualified in England & Wales and in Scotland, for the last several years Joanne has been office lead for LRT in Glasgow and has also deputised for the Glasgow Head of Office as well as being the firm’s Training Principal for Scotland.

Joanne combines leading cases in court with assembling and running large teams on some of Pinsent Masons’ biggest and most innovative mandates and her team recently won UK litigation team of the year.