Here Is Why You Need To Visit Malaga

Are you looking for an exciting travel destination where you can create new memories? Why not try Malaga?

Malaga is a city in Spain that enjoys a wealth of great culture, a lively atmosphere, and a sea that enchants most visitors. If you like history, this city is brimming with centuries of history displayed in the unique monuments. Before we delve deeper into why you should visit Malaga, let’s find out how you can get there.

How to get there?

When ready, you can make prior travel arrangements with your local flight agent to get tickets to Malaga airport. For ease of movement around the city or access to your accommodation, you can use the Car Hire Malaga Airport services. The great thing about this service is that you’ll deal directly with the company, not brokers. Furthermore, you can pay for your booking on arrival. If you go for the premium option you’ll get unlimited mileage without being pressured to pay more.

Fun things you can do in Malaga:

Take a tour of Alcazaba

This palace meets a castle perched on the slopes of the lush and verdant Gibralfaro Mountain which beautiful is a sight to behold.

This hilltop landmark in Málaga has been noted for its Roman fortress remains, architectural styles mixed together, and, perhaps most significantly, a spectacularly breathtaking view of the city and its cityscape. Its history dates back to the 11th century, to the Moorish period.

Visit the Roman Theatre

This ancient landmark, which sits at the base of the spectacular Alcazaba, is just one of the numerous jewels that embellish this Mediterranean city. It is said to be one of Europe’s oldest theaters, going back to the first century A.D. It is steeped in historical and archeological significance, having antecedents in Moorish and Roman eras.

Whether you take a guided tour or explore on your own, there are many interesting antiques and instructive displays to see.

Enjoy the spectacular view of Gibralfaro Castle

The Gibralfaro Castle is located atop the hill from which it gets its name, and it is one of the most important things to do in Málaga.

This Moorish fortress, which looms above Málaga, was built in the 14th century and then restored during the Renaissance period to what you see today — all of which have been well-preserved owing to its presence on Spain’s list of national monuments!

Enjoy the beauty of the Carmen Thyssen Museum

The Carmen Thyssen Museum has a world-class collection of 19th and 20th-century Spanish artworks, including pieces by Emilio Sánchez-Perrie, Madrazo, and Martin Rico Ortega, among many others.

Tickets to this museum include entry to the temporary exhibition hall, which features current contemporary pieces by Spain’s greatest artists to match the three permanent exhibits.

Enjoy a walking tour to Plaza de la Merced

You will find a centuries-old market, lively bars, and unending cafes on Calle Granada’s Plaza de la Merced.

Booking a professional photograph is a beautiful approach to recording your moments in Malaga city. Have a professional photographer take candid photos of you as you wander the streets and landmarks, and if you’re a rising influencer, consider this one.

Visit the huge Málaga Cathedral

The iconic Renaissance cathedral, which stands 84 meters above the former site of a 15th-century mosque, is a massive, awe-inspiring tribute to the city’s lengthy history.

It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it’s seen its fair share of drama, but its beauty shines through in its wide courtyard, ornately painted chapels, and beautiful paintings.

Visit the sunny and sandy beaches of Costa del Sol

Tourists adore the beaches of Costa del Sol. Málaga’s most renowned urban beach is Playa la Malagueta, always bustling with activity. Playa Peon del Cuervo, located a bit distance from the city center and hence less busy, is noted for its distinctive rock formation and evening campfire celebrations.

For those who prefer something a bit more laid-back, Playa de el Palo has shallow seas that make it perfect for a family-friendly day out; nevertheless, with dozens of riverfront beach bars, partygoers can still have a good time here.

Go for a boat tour

With the Guadalmedina River running through the heart of Malaga and the warm Alboran Sea touching its southern beaches, water sports are never far away.

The opportunities on a Malaga boat trip are infinite, whether it’s sunbathing on board, scuba diving or snorkeling, or even dolphin watching. Plus, with food and beverages usually provided, it’s a terrific chance to meet and interact with other visitors.

Enjoy the nature at Montes de Malaga Natural Park

The Montes de Malaga Natural Park is a largely unexplored region of natural splendor that’s definitely worth visiting, whether on two wheels or on two feet.

This large Natural Park is a bucket-list trip for any nature lover, with its undulating hills, stunning mountains, and lush green meadows.

Tour automobile museum

This museum is a must-see if you are interested in the automotive world, with over 90 superbly kept historic automobiles on exhibit, as well as showcasing the interesting growth of the industry.

Aside from classic automobiles, the Museum also has an excellent fashion area, with brilliant jewels, unusual head-turning headgear, extravagant gowns and much more.

Do you like canyoning down waterfalls?

This is one of the activities tourists take part in while in Malaga. Although the experience may appear intimidating at first, visitors can be assured of their safety when guiding them through the Rio Verde Gorge or Zarzalones.

Discover the town

If you want to spend a day seeing Málaga but your knees have already got their fill of walking, you may always employ car-high services such as CarGest Car Hire instead.

Whether you’ve been in town for a few days or are new, you’re sure to discover something new on your trip to town.

Pass through key landmarks with your driver offering historical context and local perspectives for each, stop by some of the most recognizable city places, and enjoy rounds of photo-taking.