Since October 2022, sporting news venues have been alive with reports that Gino Pozzo, along with his father Giampaolo Pozzo and other Pozzo family members, is talking with an unnamed US investor to sell a significant stake in Udinese Calcio. In addition, the investor could receive about 10% of Watford FC.

Udinese is currently 8th in Serie A, and has been higher in the standings in 2022. One of the goals of the new investment is to improve club resources and on- and off-field performance.

The deal is part of Gino Pozzo’s goals to improve the performance of all of the clubs in which he is an owner. As a lifelong football fan, Mr. Pozzo also brings an extensive business and management background to his professional football endeavors. As a graduate of Harvard Business School, he is able to strengthen team management and many other aspects of back-office operations.

Gino Pozzo and Watford FC

With a great appreciation for the city of Watford, Gino Pozzo acquired Watford FC in 2012 and promptly began to strengthen the club. With great success in 2015, Watford FC joined Premier League.

Gino was able to leverage his family background as well as his management skills to improve Watford FC. His father and mother had bought Udinese in the 1980s, and his father also owned Spanish football club Granada CF for a number of years. Another benefit to management?

So many well-known players have played for Watford FC, which have been sent from Granada FC and from Udinese. They include Mat?j Vydra, Almen Abdi, and Gabriele Angella. This is all part of the Pozzo family multi-club management strategy, where all of the clubs that the family owns can benefit.

The clubs also benefit from Gino Pozzo’s active involvement in training and observing team practice and play on a weekly basis.

New Investors To Benefit Udinese And Watford

Bringing in new investors for Udinese and Watford can benefit long-term plans to strengthen both football clubs. The deal is expected to be finalized soon. Investment will assist in developing Gino Pozzo’s multiclub strategy and will further boost scouting efforts, discovering new talented players.

Discussions between Gino Pozzo and investors to benefit Watford FC and Udinese are ongoing. There is also a potential for additional expansion of the Pozzo family football club ownership in other regions, including Spain.

Gino Pozzo is not only experienced in back-office management and football club ownership, he also has a love for Watford as well as London. As an international business leader and also lifelong lover of football, Mr. Pozzo is able to bring many resources together to benefit Watford FC as well as Udinese and other football clubs in which the Pozzo family has an interest.

Strengthening Watford FC

Clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have deep pockets and can afford to pay the highest salaries. Not every club has that level of resource, which is one reason why Gino Pozzo is working hard to increase club investment to build Watford FC. Returning the club to Premier League and winning the title is one of the primary goals of Mr. Pozzo and other managers at the team. In the long term, Watford FC can close the gap between its current status and teams like Liverpool.

Gino Pozzo not only loves football, he is committed to Watford FC and is actively involved in all of the major decisions impacting the club. He and his family are fully-immersed in British culture and are absolutely invested in the long-term success of Watford FC and the happiness of the club, its players, and its many loyal fans.