Winter Fashion Preview from Kristen Bradley: The Chic Maven 

Kristen Bradley, a lifestyle and high-end fashion blogger, has a distinct style that blends edgy and elegant pieces to create unforgettable looks. When curating her closet, Kristen chooses a few classic styles that can remain part of your wardrobe for years. Her favorite fashion trends for the upcoming winter include the following essentials.

Winter Dress Looks

Knitwear dresses will see a resurgence in popularity for the 2022-2023 season. Ribbed knit dresses in two-tone colors will especially be a top choice. Choose basic white and black styles, or go bolder with bright pink and purple tones paired with black or brown knits. You may style it with a pair of your favorite boots and statement jewelry pieces.

Although minis remain popular, maxis work as a throwback to the late 1990s and early 2000s. Top designers, including The Row, TopShop, and Dries Van Noten, have jumped on the trend. Lightweight maxi skirts will have seam detailing and come in materials like jersey. For an edgier look, choose a heavier fabric like denim. Denim is also popular for western looks, including full jean dresses.

Layering styles are always part of winter fashion. This year, the trend will usually include a chic jacket like a bomber. All materials and colors work with a bomber—leather, reflective, patterned, sequined, and fuzzy.

Trench coats offer up another layering option and never go out of fashion. The beige trench is the go-to, and you can purchase double-breasted or bat-wing styles, depending on how much you want to stand out in the crowd.

Suit Styles for the Winter

Suiting has become a trend everywhere, including the winter runways for Versace, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Tom Ford. The suits can come with matching pieces in monochromatic tones. Wear as a three-piece set, or select a vest, pants, or jacket separately. The suit pants come in both pleated and straight-leg styles. Get creative with fabrics while staying warm by purchasing velvet, tweed, and wool suit pieces.

Blazer styles for the winter will have a very structured look. Broad shoulders will create a dramatic silhouette for workplace fashions. Shoulder pads will stay in style but opt for a more understated type instead of the linebacker look.

