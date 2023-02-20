Best sitting posture at a computer or mobile device, according to experts

Who doesn’t spend full hours in front of a screen nowadays? Besides the fact that many of us have to stay at a computer at work for 8-9 hours a day, many other indoor activities may make us spend many more hours at a computer or mobile device without even realising it.

Photo by TheStandingDesk on Unsplash

For example, suppose you like to have fun with some online gambling at the end of the day. You may be looking at free slots on some of your favourite gambling sites with no intention of spending too much time on online casinos that night. Still, then you come across a casino welcome bonus no wagering that you can’t turn down, and eventually, you end up playing casino games for many hours. Or, let’s say you are a gamer and launch your favourite video game, wanting to complete only the current quest. The quest turns out to be more difficult than expected, and your ambition doesn’t let you complete it the following day, so you end up with screen time you are not so proud of. You can also binge-watch TV shows, scroll aimlessly, and the list goes on.

Even in the cases where you have more self-control, if you ad the hours you spend in front of a screen at your job to the time you spend on the computer on other mobile devices at home, you probably still have at least 9-10 hours of screen time per day, and that’s more than half of the time you are awake.

What you may not have known is that if you don’t take care of your posture during these many hours, you may have to struggle with many health problems. According to studies, having a bad sitting posture when you use a computer or other mobile devices can lead to lower back pain, upper back pain, neck pain, headaches, muscle fatigue, and can even cause you to have a belly.

We are sure you don’t want to deal with any of these, and luckily you won’t have to if you choose to correct your posture when you sit in front of a screen. Although there is no magical sitting posture corrector that will make everything better overnight, there are a lot of things you can do to improve your posture. After doing our research, we discovered which is the best sitting posture, according to the vast majority of experts. Practice this posture every day whenever you use a computer or other mobile device, and you will eventually manage to sit correctly without any effort.

Sit with your back straight, pull your shoulders back, and be sure your buttocks touch the seat.

Studies have shown that if you bend your head forward 15 degrees, you double the pressure on your neck, so you should keep your head and neck straight. You should also align your ears with your shoulders.

Don’t lean on left or right, but keep your hips even to have a better distribution of body weight.

Keep your knees at a 90-degree angle, and make sure they are at the same or slightly lower level than your hips.

Always leave a gap between the bottom of your tights and the edge of your seat to reduce pressure and help blood circulation.

Make sure your feet reach a flat surface. If you can’t reach the floor, bring a footrest.

Don’t cross your legs because you affect blood flow.

Stand for 10 minutes every 30 minutes or at least every 50 minutes. You can have a short walk or just stand up and do some lower back stretches.

However, if you already struggle with back pain, you won’t find back pain relief if you sit in a 90-degree position. But no worries! Experts show that all you have to do is sit 135 degrees backward, and you will reduce back tension and disc pressure.

Try to respect these pieces of advice from experts whenever you use a computer or mobile device, and you won’t ever have to deal with lower back pain, upper back pain, headaches, or other health problems just because of your bad sitting posture. Now you can easily improve the quality of your life starting today!