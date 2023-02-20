SCOTTISH-based UK and internationally operating construction and property business Edison Group has now acquired The Edinburgh Driveway Company Ltd, a twelve-year-old Livingston-based business specialising in driveways, paving and landscaping.

The Edinburgh Driveway Company, which operates throughout central Scotland and Ayrshire, provides a complete range of driveways, landscaping and artificial grass products and services.

Calum Melville. (C) Edison Group

It is a Marshalls approved contractor which fits only to British standard specification and follows all correct installation process and procedures. It is inspected by Marshalls on its standard of work up to six times a year.

The company fields highly skilled and experienced paving and landscaping installation teams, as well as a design team. In addition to this, it also provides a series of related offerings including; garden offices, garages, extensions, kerbing, gates and walling.

Edison Group founder and CEO Calum Melville said: “With this acquisition we are pleased to have secured eight jobs and aim to create a further five. The Edinburgh Driveway Company’s activities fit neatly into our existing range of construction and property offerings and we anticipate the expansion of its operations across the whole of Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

“We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities and are projecting sales of £20 million on a rolling 12-month basis by the end of 2023, driven both by further, already-planned strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

“Edison Group has decades of experience in starting, buying, building and growing businesses, both organically and by acquisition, driving operational and financial excellence and significantly increasing value for all stakeholders, so we believe we have the right ingredients to succeed in a challenging environment.

“We are investing substantial sums to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years with an expanded offering which includes construction, project management, architectural services, bespoke joinery, furniture manufacture, interior design, interior fit out, all trades, driveways, landscaping, property maintenance and refurbishment.”

In December 2022, Edison Group bought over Glasgow-based GDC Design which is projecting sales of £4 million in 2023. It operates throughout Scotland and as far south as Birmingham, providing premium bespoke manufacturing, interior fit, design and project management to local authorities, NHS, central government, charities, dentists and Tier 1 hospitality, retail and construction clients.