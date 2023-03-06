Former Scots pupil sets sights high after reaching apprenticeship final

A FORMER Scots pupil has set his sights high after reaching the final of the Scottish Apprenticeship Award scheme.

Milo Mitchell has been nominated in the Foundation Apprentice of the Year category at the awards, which are organised by Skills Development Scotland.

The 18-year-old studied the Business Skills Foundation Apprenticeship while at school alongside his Higher qualifications.

Milo Mitchell worked on several digital marketing projects during his placement

During the course, the former Musselburgh Grammar pupil undertook a placement with the council’s employability service, East Lothian Works.

Milo coordinated marketing activity with industry stakeholders, supporting his employer’s goal of helping other young people fulfil their career potential.

East Lothian Works Developing Young Workforce Coordinator Elaine Gorman, who was Milo’s business mentor during his Foundation Apprenticeship, said:

“Milo’s confidence came on in leaps and bounds and he took every opportunity to ask questions and explore concepts in more depth. He was extremely focused.”

Foundation Apprenticeships are studied over two years with a blend of in-school learning with industry mentoring and experience.

They are equivalent to an SQF Level 6 / Advanced Higher qualification. East Lothian offers five Foundation Apprenticeship frameworks to pupils.

Milo’s Foundation Apprenticeship helped him get on to CodeClan’s Summer Youth Academy to study software development and an internship in marketing at a digital design agency.

He has since joined investment firm Baillie Gifford as an Intellectual Capital Assistant, securing the role ahead of several university graduates.

Milo said: “The Foundation Apprenticeship was an eye-opening experience – it’s a very proactive way to learn and gave me a clear direction.

“It is easy to get caught up in thinking you are limited to opportunities based on your age and type of experience.

“But the Foundation Apprenticeship enabled me to pioneer my own future and taught me that the only limit is how hard you apply yourself.”

Musselburgh Grammar School Head Teacher Jodie Hannan said: “employers place great value upon the core skills, confidence and first-hand experience that young people gain.

“These employability skills are highly desirable for an array of jobs and Milo’s success is proof of this.

“We are incredibly proud of Milo’s achievements, and are delighted that year on year uptake for the Business Skills FA is increasing.

“We look forward to seeing many more of our young people achieve the same success in the years ahead.”