Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 – Outsiders To Consider

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the highlight of National Hunt racing and attracts a field of the best three-mile chasers that the sport has to offer. With the likes of Arkle, Kauto Star, and Best Mate, all having won the blue riband of jump racing, the list of winners could hardly be more legendary.

As well as some of the most recognizable names the sport has ever known, the Gold Cup has also thrown up some surprise results in the past, and in 2023, there is another band of talented outsiders in contention to potentially cause a shock.

Gold Cup 2023

With winners in the last 10 years of the Gold Cup having returned at prices such as 9/1, 12/1, and 20/1, there is no guarantee when it comes to the more fancied runners coming out on top.

In 2023, the Cheltenham Festival betting markets have Galopin Des Champs as the 6/4 favourite, but if the Willie Mullins-trained superstar fails to fire, there is plenty of big-priced rivals that will be waiting in the wings.

? “We have no doubt about his stamina. I love this horse.”



Ruby on Friday’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup & warm favourite Galopin Des Champs



Who do you fancy in the Gold Cup?#RoadToCheltenham pic.twitter.com/cROjjagYzf— Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 13, 2023

The Outsiders

When it comes to the Gold Cup betting odds for 2023, there are some talented horses in the field that must have a strong chance of outrunning their lofty odds.

Below are some of the horses to consider for an E/W wager.

Stattler

The Gold Cup is a race that requires horses to not only have plenty of class, but stamina can also play a huge part. Stattler’s win in last year’s National Hunt Chase showed that he has stamina in abundance, and if the race turns into a war of attrition, then Stattler’s staying ability could come into play.

Minella Indo

The 2021 Gold Cup winner, again ran a cracking race 12 months ago when finishing best of the rest to the easy winner, A Plus Tard. He may be another year older now, and his season hasn’t quite gone to plan, but he seems to save his best for the Cheltenham Festival, and he is a massive price at 20/1.

The Real Whacker

Somewhat of an unknown, The Real Whacker is the only novice in the race and it is a brave decision by his connections to take on the more experienced rivals rather than sticking to novice company. It would take a huge effort for a horse with just two starts over fences to win a Gold Cup, but jump racing is never an exact science, and stranger things have happened at the Cheltenham Festival.

Verdict

With Galopin Des Champs being many people’s banker for the meeting, and the likes of A Plus Tard and Bravemansgame possessing huge ability if on their game, a big-priced winner in 2023 is unlikely. Grand National winner, Noble Yeats, is also an interesting runner, but he may not have enough class to win a Gold Cup.

The three outsiders mentioned above are probably the pick of the rest, with Minella Indo’s price of 20/1 possibly providing the best value.