6 Rookie Mistakes to Avoid When Playing Online Slots

First and foremost, playing online slots and any other casino games should be enjoyable and entertaining, and the key to getting the most out of your hobby is to keep things casual.

To do this, you’ll need to avoid making rookie mistakes that can harm your bankroll and jeopardise the fun factor.

Photo by DEAR on Unsplash

Don’t raise the stakes too quickly

Generally speaking, there are no prizes for going hell for leather and blowing your bankroll on just a few spins. Sure, you may get lucky and hit a big prize, but the chances of this happening are very slim and you are more likely to simply lose everything very quickly.

Playing with super high stakes as soon as you start your slots adventure also goes completely against the ethos of keeping things fun and entertaining, so slow down and keep it light-hearted for a while until you build up some winnings.

Now, it’s time to decide what to do with your prize. Some players will take their winnings and walk away while others might start to raise the stakes a little, as they are effectively playing with bonus cash at this point.

This advice is also mirrored by the UK authorities who are currently considering new online slot regulations to limit wager sizes, which will stop players from going too hard, too soon.

Don’t ignore your budget

As Benjamin Franklin once said, failing to prepare is preparing to fail and this mantra rings true for slots fans as well. You shouldn’t rush off blindly to the nearest spin button and start spending your hard-earned cash.

You need to decide how much money you can allocate to your hobby, and this cash needs to be disposable. If things don’t go your way, are you going to miss it?

Create a monthly budget and break that down into weekly and daily figures. You’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing with your money and know when you have pushed your daily stack to the limit. When you have reached your limit, it is time to stop—tomorrow is a new day!

Don’t risk your own cash straight away

No one ever said that you need to play real cash games straight off the bat. Many of today’s fabulous slot productions are available in demo format that you can access and play for free. There are many advantages to doing so—not least that you won’t be spending any money.

Slots technology is advancing rapidly and some of the features and modifiers are completely different from what you may be used to. Why not take a moment to brush up on your skills and check out the latest titles and tech for free?

Don’t choose any old slot

Slots, like any other game, are a matter of personal preference and they won’t all appeal to the same demographic. Your own tastes will determine the type of themes that you like and various other factors as well.

You are more likely to find complete enjoyment from a storyline and visual effects that you connect with rather than something you just don’t care about. So take your time to consider the various things available before you start to play.

Other things to consider when choosing the perfect slot for your iGaming enjoyment are the volatility, RTP, max payout, bonus games and wagering limits. These can all have an effect in their own way.

Don’t limit your pay line potential

Some games will allow you to select a preferred number of winlines that you can play during the game. Playing with fewer lines will, naturally, cost you less but it might not prove to be a shrewd move in the long run.

Playing with one or two pay lines will drastically reduce your chances of landing a winning combo and this can be detrimental to your bankroll. You should play as many lines as possible to maximise your chances of hitting a win.

Don’t be blinded by progressive jackpots

Progressive jackpots build up a cumulative pot over a period of time to create some incredible totals that one lucky player will occasionally win. But you need to remember, winning a progressive jackpot is a bit like winning the lottery—while it could happen, the chances are incredibly slim.

Slots presenting a huge jackpot do have some downsides that come as a direct result of being so potentially generous. While one person could see a multi-million-pound payout, everybody else has to pay for it.

A small percentage of your wager is added to the pot and doesn’t go towards your chances of winning a regular prize during the standard game. This means that the return-to-player percentage will be lower than for non- progressive games and everybody besides the jackpot winner will, theoretically, receive less of their money back in the long run.

Stay focused and enjoy the ride!

So there you have it, our six top tips to avoid rookie mistakes when hitting the slots at your favourite online casino. Remember, it isn’t all about winning and if you keep in mind that slots are supposed to be an entertaining iGaming product like any other, then you won’t go too far wrong.