How to Maintain Your Home’s HVAC System

Nothing beats coming home to a home HVAC system that works perfectly. You’ll know this if you’ve ever had to deal with a broken-down furnace in the middle of winter. It’s more than the discomfort of having to wear extra socks and a sweater, you may also get frozen and damaged pipes in the process.

According to a team of HVAC professionals at Fixd Repair, a reputable AC repair company in Texas (https://www.fixdrepair.com/tx/carrollton-ac-repair); “Having your HVAC system in great shape at all times can make all the difference when it comes to staying comfortable during the hot summer months and staying warm in the cold winter months.”

What Makes Up Your Home’s HVAC System?

The abbreviation HVAC refers to Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system. It is a system that controls the temperature inside a building. It houses a collection of components that work together to control the quality, cleanliness, and stability of the air within a building.

These systems ensure that you are warm and comfortable during the colder months and cool and cool during the warmer ones. In addition to shielding you and your family from harsh weather conditions, these systems can also clean the air inside your home, ensuring the health of you and your loved ones is not jeopardized. Your air-conditioner can make you sick if not properly maintained.

Preventive Maintenance for HVAC Units

Preventative measures can reduce HVAC component replacement and repair costs. This will save you money, ensure system reliability, and provide high-quality air and comfort.

Preventative HVAC maintenance should be performed biannually by a professional ideally, in the fall and spring, this is to prepare you and your family for the seasons. Maintenance should involve:

• Inspecting and cleaning the air vents

• Having the Coolants replaced

• Recalibration of thermostats

• Thermostat batteries replacement

• Checking for leaky air ducts and having them sealed

• Cleaning and adjusting the components of the blower

• Tightening all loose nuts and electrical connections.

General Maintenance Tips for your HVAC

While a majority of the maintenance requires the services of a professional, here are some you could handle yourself:

Cleaning

You could clean the visible parts of your system such as the drain lines and the drain parts. For parts like the register, you can reach the inside with a longbrush and tap to help wade off dust. Then, suck up dust and dirt from the inside with a long hose connected to a vacuum. Finally, wipethe inside of the air supply register with a damp microfibercloth as far as you can reach. Ensure that your outdoor units are cleaned of leaves, debris, and dirt. Your filter will also need to be cleaned. Indoor HVAC systems should also be kept clean. This would reduce health hazards and enhance air quality.

Inspection

Set reminders for monthly inspections by a technician. A monthly inspection would help you identify possible problems and have them fixed before they break down. Some possible things to check out for during an inspection are:

The thermostat’s battery status.

The condensate system: Ensure that the access to the filter and cabinets is firmly closed.Also, ensure that the drainage system is functioning properly.

The flue system: Ensure it is securely fastened and completely intact.

The registers and returns: Check that they are unblocked, accessible, and free from mold.

The outdoor unit: Endeavor to see that it is level. If necessary, use rot-proof shims to level it.

Lastly, always be on the lookout for abnormal odor coming from the HVAC unit as this could be an indication of a possible problem.

Lubrication

Your HVAC professional can also lubricate some moving parts of the system while performing routine maintenance. This would help to prevent friction which can cause your system to break down. Your HVAC system will last longer and use less energy if you keep it well-maintained. Do take care of your system always!

Filter Replacement

The sole purpose of a filter is to trap airborne contaminants like dust, hair, and allergens so they don’t circulate through your home. Changing the filter on your HVAC system often will improve air quality and help you save money on your utility bills. If the filters are clean, more air can flow through, improving your system’s ability to heat and cool the space.

Regulate Your Home Temperature

To keep your HVAC system in good working condition, you should only use it when necessary and set the thermostat to a comfortable temperature while you are home. To save energy and money, you should think about getting a programmable thermostat. It will run less often, use less power, and last longer.

Finally, an HVAC system can be expected to serve its owner for about 15–25 years on average. However, this estimate could be subjected to factors like the system type, the manufacturer, and the frequency of maintenance. You can extend the life of your HVAC system and keep it running more efficiently with less effort if you take good care of it.