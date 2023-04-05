Pinsent Masons promotes 25 to its partnership including five in Scotland

MULTINATIONAL law firm Pinsent Masons has promoted four Scottish-based lawyers to its partnership, boosting its sector-focused professional services capabilities.

Taking effect as of 1 May, the firm’s 25 new partners are based across the firm’s network, with 14 in the UK, five promoted in Asia Pacific and six across EMEA.

Lesley-Anne Todd. (C) Sure Public Relations

This brings the total number of Pinsent Masons partners to 480.

The firm has now promoted two new partners in the firm’s services practice group Vario.

Glasgow-based Susannah Donaldson, the firm’s co-head of its Equality Law group, has also been promoted to partner as the firm continues to support clients in their diversity and inclusion journey.

Stacy Keen, a specialist in financial crime, investigations and compliance, along with Glasgow colleagues Ross McDowall and Lesley-Anne Todd, have also been made partners.

Ross is qualified in Scotland, England and Wales and advises on all aspects of environmental, planning, and property law.

Meanwhile Lesley-Anne has a wide range of commercial real estate experience with a background in development and investment acquisition, asset management and disposals.

Edinburgh based banking lawyer, Howat Duncan, completed the quintet of new Scottish partners.

The firm have also promoted three Scottish senior associates to Legal Director – Michael Duffy (energy and infrastructure); Jennifer Oliver (projects and construction); and Elaine McLean (EU and Competition).

Katharine Hardie, Chair of Pinsent Masons Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Each promotion is well deserved and adds to our strength in being able to offer clients in Scotland, and those engaged in wider international jurisdictions and transactions, the very best of legal talent and wide-ranging experience.”

Senior partner at Pinsent Masons, Andrew Masraf, said: “I am incredibly proud of all of our new partners taking the next step in their careers as we recognise the tremendous talent that will help shape the future of our business.

“This year’s partner promotions show our commitment to invest across our sectors, our diverse skill sets, our priority investment areas and our locations enhancing our partner capability, capacity and expertise.”