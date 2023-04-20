A SCOTS carer has been struck off following a physical assault on a vulnerable patient in her care – before trying to cover up the attack with pleas to her colleagues.

Fiona Sewell grabbed the unnamed patient by his body, then placed her hand over his mouth and forced him onto the bed at a care home in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The disgraced senior carer was also found to have shouted at the individual to “shut up” in the incident in June 2021.

The SSSC office located in Dundee

The hearing came after Sewell was convicted of the aforementioned assault at Dumfries Sheriff Court in July last year – after pleading with two colleagues not to report her actions.

The SSSC’s full report reads: “On 8 July 2022, while registered on the part of the register for Supervisors in a Care Home Service for Adults, you were convicted of assault at Dumfries Sheriff Court in that you did:

“On 14 June 2021, assault AA, c/o Police Scotland and did grab him by the body, place your hand over his mouth, push him and drag him onto a bed.

“On or around 14 June 2021, while employed as a Senior Carer in Lockerbie, and during the course of that employment, you did:

“Shout at AA to ‘shut up’ or words to that effect and ask your colleagues ZZ and YY not to report your actions that led to your conviction at allegation 1. and your actions at allegation 2.a.”

Describing the incident as “highly serious”, the SSSC went on to reason why Sewell’s fitness to practice was impaired.

They said: “You have been convicted of the assault of a vulnerable resident in the course of your employment which is highly serious.

“Social service workers must not abuse or neglect people who use the services. You assaulted a resident by grabbing him by the body, place your hand over his mouth, push him and drag him onto a bed.

“Your behaviour has been found to be physically abusive and falls well below the standards expected of social service workers.

“Your behaviour shows a lack of respect for AA and a failure to treat AA as an individual. Your behaviour falls below the standards expected of social care workers

“You asked two of your colleagues not to report your physical assault and verbal abuse of AA.

“Attempting to conceal your actions is behaviour which is completely incompatible with the standards expected of a social service worker.

“Your actions amount to a serious abuse of the trust placed in you by your employer, your colleagues, service users and the public.”

Sewell did not cooperate with the SSSC during their investigation into the incident, which acted as another factor of concern that led to the watchdog imposing the removal order.

The SSSC concluded: “You are experienced in social care and have received the appropriate training for moving and handling vulnerable residents.

“Responding to challenging behaviour in this way raises serious concerns about your underlying values and violates the fundamental tenets of the profession.

“Your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with ongoing professional registration.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”