A SCOTS RE teacher faces being struck off for allegedly making up a fake social media profile and writing “F**k Israel”.

Edward Sutherland, who taught Religious and Moral Education at Belmont Academy in Ayr, South Ayrshire, has been accused of making several anti-Semitic comments online.

Sutherland, from Prestwick, South Ayrshire, allegedly used the alias ‘Stevie Harrison’ to make the comments from September 2018 to January 2019.

Edward Sutherland is alleged to have written several anti-Semitic posts. Credit: SPSC

Messages from the account read: “Back after a 30 day ban, my first thought? F**k Israel.”

While sharing a link to a JustGiving page raising money for a Jewish solicitor who is known to Sutherland, another read: “I’ve seen it all now. Zio p***k’s asking for donations.

“Should be in the f**king jail for all the stuff he’s done.”

Sharing a post from a group member of the Glasgow Palestine Human Rights Campaign Facebook page, he allegedly wrote: “I knew I’d seen that f**king zio before.

“Tried to stitch up a good mate of mine. P**k. Free Palestine ya b****d”.

Belmont Academy (pictured) is where Edward Sutherland taught RE. Credit: Google

Along with laughing emojis, another post read: “Zio p***k [redacted] been a bad boy. All these Muslims he claims to employ and two of his lawyers are done for drink driving.

Other messages read: “Looks like a certain Zio’s big nose is out of joint. Don’t worry [redacted]. You’re going to get what’s coming to you. I hear you’re in a lot of trouble. And that complaint’s going in.”

“A certain Jewish lawyer woke up this morning to find Free Palestine painted rather prominently”.

Sutherland, who was a convener of the Confederation of Friends of Israel (COFIS), also allegedly complained when someone accused him of not using their real name.

He has been accused of saying: “I don’t know WTF they are up to, but there it is on my profile. Stevie Harrison.

“If you want my birth certificate, just say. If I lose my job because some Zionist doesn’t like me supporting the people of Palestine, don’t worry about it.

“I’ll still have my dignity. The see you next Tuesday who complained won’t have. Rant over.”

Sutherland faces being removed from the teaching register by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) next week following the allegations.

His supporters are believed to have told the teaching regulator watchdog the site was a decoy created to lure bigots into making illegal comments.