Edinburgh-based digital partner xDesign aquires CreateFuture

DIGITAL development partner xDesign has announced its acquisition of innovation and design company CreateFuture for an undisclosed amount.

The Edinburgh-based businesses will come together to bolster xDesign’s end-to-end digital delivery capabilities – with CreateFuture bringing extensive experience in brand, proposition and experience design.

Founded in 2016, by Jessica Mullen, Nathan Fulwood and Dave Ward, CreateFuture will relocate its team to xDesign’s headquarters located off Edinburgh’s Waterloo Place.

xDesign now has a headcount of over 450 people.

In the deal, CreateFuture will continue to operate independently; however, both companies will collaborate to deliver digital expertise and products for a combined client roster.

This will comprise of household names such as Penguin Random House, Adidas, Tesco Bank, Money Saving Expert, Yorkshire Building Society and NatWest Group.

Euan Andrews, Founder and CEO of xDesign, said: “The acquisition of CreateFuture further augments our ability to design and deliver relevant digital solutions for clients.

“We work in an ever-changing industry which is dictated by the demands and needs of consumers.

“As a result, we need to have the ability to move swiftly to where the market is heading when it comes to product design and innovation.

“In CreateFuture, not only have we found a talented group of people who have a proven track record of delivering this, but – most importantly – they also share our vision for putting people at the very heart of everything they do.

“Working with Jessica, Nathan, Dave and their team is about tapping into a highly experienced and valuable mindset.

“We believe [this] will increase the breadth and depth of our existing skills base; bolster our ability to deliver value and high-quality products for clients; and expose us to a wider range of growth opportunities.

“However, this acquisition goes far beyond the delivery of digital solutions for us – it’s one we know is going to propel both our business and people to the next level.”

Jessica Mullen, CreateFuture’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, added:

“In joining xDesign, we recognise the huge opportunity we now have to amplify the expertise, culture and values we’ve nurtured over the last seven years to a much bigger audience of new and existing colleagues, clients and end-users.

“We’re joining xDesign at a really pivotal point in its growth journey, and are extremely excited to start seeing our ideas and work – in business, product and service design – brought to life through its end-to-end delivery proposition.

“xDesign has proved that not only can digital be done differently, but that it can be done by supporting and nurturing any company’s most important asset – its people.

“xDesign’s culture was a huge factor when it came to making our decision to join the company, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve collectively in the coming months and years.”