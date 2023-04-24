Grand National season in full swing heading into Easter

Easter signifies a host of things to different people, but for racing fans this year it will mark the first of a trio of intriguing Grand National contests.

It all gets underway at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, where Lord Lariat will hope to make it back-to-back Irish Grand National victories. This time last year he caused a huge upset, coming home at odds of 40/1, but bookmakers are wise to his chances 12 months on, as he sits prominently in the betting at 10/1.

Photo by Jeff Griffith on Unsplash

Then, on Saturday 15th April, 40 Grand National horses will take on the Aintree fences, with Noble Yeats hoping to defend the crown he won last year as a seven year old. It’s rare to see a horse win the historic race in successive years, but he stayed on well when finishing fourth in March’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, and is seen as a major contender at 8/1.

The runners and riders are a little less clear for the Scottish Grand National, which completes the run of Nationals on Saturday 22nd April. It’s not uncommon for horses who fail to make it round at Aintree to try their luck at Ayr, and indeed Corach Rambler, Galvin and Mr Incredible are amongst those currently listed to run in both races.

Win My Wings, the 2022 Scottish Grand National winner, is one horse we won’t see in action, having retired due to injury to leave the door wide open for Kitty’s Light. The Christian Williams trained gelding gave Cheltenham a miss, and so will head to Ayr off the back of a win in February’s Eider Chase, with betting sites making him the warm 7/2 favourite to go one better than in 2022.