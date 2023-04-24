Galloway Cheddar is rolling out its ambitious “Galloway Gathering Project” initiative

across Scotland to help support charities tackling food poverty and loneliness.

Following the successful pilot last November, the Scottish cheddar brand has

partnered with food distribution charity, FareShare Scotland, part of FareShare, the

largest charity in the UK fighting hunger and food waste.

Working with FareShare’s network of community kitchens and cafes in Central,

South East, Glasgow and West of Scotland, Galloway Cheddar will provide the

equivalent of 10,000 meals throughout the month of May.

The Galloway team are working with Fareshare to provide meals and their well-known cheese.

The meals will be given to residents at community gatherings across Scotland – something that has never been done on this scale before.

The Scottish cheddar brand has been at the heart of Scottish family gatherings since

it began in 1959, inviting families to get together for their favourite recipes.

And now, in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, it is wanting to help Scottish communities who need it most by inviting them to its local community gathering where they can be

assured of support, friendship and a hot meal.

As well supplying 1.2 tonnes of cheddar to make the meals, Galloway Cheddar will

also donate an additional £19,500 in support FareShare’s work across Scotland.

This has been done through its partners FareShare Central and South East Scotland (Cyrenians) and FareShare Glasgow & the West of Scotland (Move On).

Heloise Le Norcy-Trott Group category and Marketing Director at Lactalis UK and

Ireland said: “It may seem a simple gesture to provide someone with a hot meal but

our pilot last year demonstrated just what an impact these local kitchens and cafes

can make to people’s lives.

“The food is just the starting point, it is the community support that comes along side this, chatting with a friend, or sharing a cuppa with them that can make the word of difference.

“We are delighted to be partnering with FareShare Scotland to help Scottish families

and people who need it most and hope this initiative will help to build stronger

communities.”

Each community kitchen or cafe will also be given packs which as well as Galloway

Cheddar’s red cheddar, include materials to decorate the venues such as posters

and t-shirts to ensure a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Galloway Cheddar’s donation will cover the cost of management and distribution by FareShare Scotland.

FareShare Scotland is part of the FareShare national network, with four regional

centres in Scotland dedicated to fighting hunger and food waste.

It distributes good quality surplus food to charities and community groups across all 32 local authorities in Scotland.

Jon Molyneux from FareShare said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the support from

Galloway Cheddar.

The increase in the cost of living, including food and soaring energy bills, has had a disproportionate impact on people already struggling to make

ends meet.

Providing food to make meals, as well as a generous donation to cover

operational costs, will help us support more people impacted by the cost of living

crisis in Scotland.”

Galloway was formed in 1959 and is the no.1 Scottish Cheddar brand.

The company works with 118 farms located within 75 miles of its Stranraer factory to produce the cheese which is made using 100% Scottish milk.

It also holds the Red Tractor endorsement which means its cheddar is produced to high standards and is assured at every step of the production process from farm to fork.