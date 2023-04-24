A THREE-BED family home has appeared on the market for a bargain £100,000 – but most of the property lies in rubble.

The house, located in Dunkirk, Nottinghamshire sounds like a bargain upon first viewing, with exterior images showing off a traditional white and timber framed detached house.

Pictured: Exterior of house. (C) William H. Brown

Despite an overgrown front yard and some scaffolding, viewers could be led to believe some TLC could turn it into a cosy family home.

However, the true extent of the work required of any potential buyers is made clear upon entering inside.

The interior of the property is a shell, and despite boasting three bedrooms, one bathroom and a living room, barely any of them are identifiable within the mess.

Countless rooms are covered in a layer of rubble and brick which appear to be part of interior structural components that have long since collapsed.

Almost immediately upon entering the property, the prospective buyer can find the living room which is in a state of total disrepair.

The wall facing the large bay window appears to be peeling after severe water damage, meanwhile the wall to its right has been completely scraped of its wallpaper.

A large pile of red bricks take up much of the floor space, having seemingly fallen from what used to be a fireplace and chimney.

The floorboards have also been destroyed as a result of the falling construction, with large gaps visible wherein missing bricks now lie.

Pictured: Rubble strewn on the ground. (C) William H. Brown

A large green bin can be seen sitting by the window, in a futile attempt to clean up the scattered bricks, while matching green mould dampens the bottom of the off-white walls.

An unidentifiable room can also be seen with rubble completely filling all walkable space, while broken pieces of pipework lie on top of the bricks.

Askew curtains appear to be at risk of falling into disarray as much of their wooden attachments hang by a thread against the wall.

One window in particular appears to be spewing bricks as it tonally blends in with the stonework that piles up against it.

A hallway shows a further green bin with the word “Domestic” plastered on it, blocking off a bathroom which appears to only have a toilet inside the small room.

A further image shows a room with a workspace with large containers and various bric-a-brac.

Its walls are completely stripped of plaster, while its neighbouring room has been robbed of a ceiling – instead the shell of the roofing can be seen with daylight leering in.

The property is being sold via auction on property site Zoopla by letting agent William H. Brown at the guide price of £100,000 who describe it as “in need of major renovation throughout”.

The house is in serious need of TLC. (C) William H. Brown

They added: “A three bedroom detached property located in a suburb of Nottingham which is popular with a range of buyers and tenants.

“The property requires a full scheme of renovations as the property has been taken back to brick in certain areas and there is also a partially completed extension to the rear of the property.”

They added that a health and safety inspection had not been carried out, meaning that any prospective buyer purchases the property at their own risk.

One househunter shared the house on social media on Sunday, writing: “’Major renovations required’ (a Zoopla imposter).”

The property has since attracted dozens of likes and comments from users who were quick to crack jokes at the house’s desolate appearance for the price.

One person wrote: “This house looks like it was one of those ’come and smash a load of s**t’ experiences.”

Another said: “It looks like they’ve been taking the chimney breast out (and chucking the bricks down the chimney to the bottom floor ‘Fred Dibnah’ style).”

A third commented: “That’s not a house. That’s a plot of land that comes with some free once-used bricks included for building a house.”

A fourth added: “Ah, so it requires a bulldozer.”

A fifth joked: “I love the curtains. Are they included in the asking price?”

Another quipped: “Almost no unexploded landmines.”