Scots sportswear brand announces pop-up shop in Edinburgh

SCOTS sportswear brand Fallain Fitness will showcase its clothing in John Lewis next week, with a week-long pop-up shop in Edinburgh.

This marks the brand’s fourth pop-up in John Lewis stores and will run from May 1st to May 7th 2023.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh city centre, the Fallain Fitness pop-up shop will offer customers the opportunity to explore and purchase the brand’s latest collections.

The siblings started their company during the Covid pandemic.

Shoppers can expect to find a range of activewear available, including ¼ zip tops, shorts, T-shirts and track bottoms.

Fallain Fitness, which means ‘healthy’ in Gaelic, was founded by siblings Philip and Andrea Tod in 2021.

The brand has quickly gained popularity for its unique Scottish take on the crowded sportswear market.

The founders will also be available at the pop-up shop to provide personalised advice to customers on selecting the perfect activewear to suit their lifestyle and fitness needs.

Philip said: “This will be our 6th week in the John Lewis Department store over the past seven months.

“Being a primarily e-commerce-based business presents certain challenges specifically around customers uncertainty with the fit and quality of our products.

“The pop-ups we’ve had to date have been a great success as it directly address’ these issues.

“Please stop by if you’re looking for sportswear that escapes the ordinary, you won’t be disappointed.”