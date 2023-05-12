Glasgow acting school to break industry boundaries with new film

Studio gives under-represented communities starring roles in motion picture

A GROUP of actors from under-represented communities have been given the unique opportunity to make their big screen debut thanks to a bespoke acting school.

Southside Performance Studio, set up by actor Tharan Sivapatham, is releasing an exclusive feature film called, Aberville Forest, and will showcase top talent from the studio.

Premiering at the city’s Odeon Luxe Quay on June 3rd, the studio hopes that the murder-mystery style thriller will help actors from under-represented communities gain high-level acting experience and put their training into practice.

One actor performing in the movie is Isobel Dinwoodie from Carmunnock who joined Southside Performance Studio after taking early retirement from her job as a vocalist in various bands across Scotland.

Having always had an interest in the entertainment industry, Isobel was keen to trial acting, but wanted to do so in a comfortable and safe environment with likeminded people.

Isobel said: “Being in my late 50’s and retired, I was unsure if I would be welcomed into the industry – it felt like an exclusive club for younger people who had the time and money to invest into prestigious acting schools.

“When I stumbled upon Southside Performance Studio, I quickly realised that this was a place that would accept me.

“Tharan has nailed it – his ethos and teaching style is one that helps you to find your voice and develop your skillset and confidence. Southside Performance Studio helps you meet people on a similar journey without any judgement or intimidation.

“His approach is one that no other acting school has – he helps you be the best you can be, no matter your personal story or background. It really is special. I’ve learned so much already and I’m more than excited to be starring in my first feature-length film of which I have 10 scenes!”

Deric Steel, 29, from Greenock is another actor set to dawn the silver screen with a performance in the latest picture.

Working in security, Deric believed he wouldn’t have been able to pursue his passion for acting due to the perception that the industry was inflexible.

He said: “I have always been interested in films and enjoyed watching good performances so I knew I would have regretted it if I hadn’t given acting a try. After working with Tharan, who has provided me with an insight into the inner workings of the industry, I now know that I want to pursue a career in acting.

“It’s been great meeting people of similar ages and ethics. Everyone is open-minded and down to Earth. Tharan has made everyone feel comfortable and welcome, dedicating his time to develop everyone at the studio – something that I feel is unique to his training school.”

Tharan, who starred alongside Will Ferrell in the Netflix hit ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’, has previously urged casting directors to consider more performers who have not attended prestigious acting schools, in order to prevent under-privileged actors from moving south for greater opportunities.

The actor hopes his latest film will showcase some hidden talent looking to gain access into the industry.

Tharan said: “Everyone in the Aberville Forest feature is proudly part of the Southside Performance Studio and their raw talent and unique perspectives brought a level of authenticity to the film.

“We are proud to be able to give people from all backgrounds an opportunity to experience the buzz acting can give you, no matter your age, ethnicity, or background.

“I wanted to challenge the idea that you need a big budget and a star-studded cast to make a great movie, and I believe we have created something truly special.

“Representation matters, and I’m proud to have given a voice to those who are often overlooked in the industry. I hope our film inspires others to pursue their acting ambitions and showcase the diversity that exists in our sphere.”

Since its inception in 2020, Southside Performance Studio has produced six theatre plays, three feature films, 14 short films, 24 sketches and a TV series which can be found on Prime Video.

The Glasgow-based studio provides professional acting and singing courses with group and one-two-one training available and is designed to help under-represented communities gain high-level acting training which is accredited by Spotlight UK.

To find out more about Southside Performance Studio, visit: https://www.southsideperformancestudio.co.uk/

To purchase a ticket to the Aberville Forest premiere, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aberville-forest-tickets-615059388187