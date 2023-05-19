SCOTLAND’S famous Loch Ness is taking steps towards sustainability, with the launch of climate action plans for the destination.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) has introduced its 2023-2025 Climate Action Plan, with 87.5% of the plan already implemented.

This latest plan has targets that will aim to meet the five pathways of the Glasgow Declaration, whilst also showcasing the sustainable development goals VILN is contributing to.

So far it has won three awards: The Climate Champion Award at the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, 2022 Green Destinations’s Top 100 Stories, and their ITB Earth Award.

Loch Ness is located in Inverness and spans a length of 36 kilometres.

Bryony Beck, Destination Development Manager at VILN, said: “We are delighted to launch our Climate Action Plan for 2023-2025.

“Climate action and sustainability are at the forefront of the Inverness Loch Ness destination.

“This latest edition of our Climate Action Plan will monitor our destination’s progress and impacts while also delivering actions for improvement.

“It is by working collaboratively with stakeholders that we will ensure what we do going forward is in the best interests of our people, our visitors and our environment.”

Actions include the creation of a carbon calculator on the VILN website, increasing the number of water top-up stations and exploring options for sustainability trails.

Michael Golding, CEO at Visit Inverness Loch Ness, added: “We are really proud of our progress since launching our first Climate Action Plan in 2022, and this is just the beginning.

“Through the plan, we aim to create a stronger and more sustainable destination for our membership who are drawn here from around the world.

“Within the plan, we have a range of climate actions and targets which we hope will also provide a positive message to others for sustainable and environmental action.

“We want to change mindsets across our membership and destination so that everyone is included in sustainable development of the climate action plan.

“This year the actions and targets are place-based, tailored to Inverness Loch Ness. With these, we hope to continue to be a leader in climate action.”