Local focus on music line-up for Edinburgh’s raceday

Prestigious event calls on racegoers to get suited and booted for dancing

A TRIO of popular bands will ensure excitement levels at one of Scotland’s most anticipated racedays are kept high once on-track competition comes to a close.

Musselburgh Racecourse has unveiled the musical line-up set to get the Edinburgh Cup crowd jumping, featuring popular local and Scottish talent.

Taking to the stage will be Edinburgh-based bands The Zebra Three and Chameleon Lady, who will help get racegoers moving and singing along at the After-Race Party. Completing the line-up will be The Soundtrax, one of Scotland’s most popular party bands.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “This year’s Edinburgh Cup is a real celebration of all things Edinburgh.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the racecourse, and with such great musical talent on display, The Edinburgh Cup promises to be full of entertainment and one not to miss.

“The bands offer a wide and entertaining range of music that we think those attending will love. We can’t wait to see the performers take to the stage for an hour after the last race takes place and provide some excellent music.”

Edinburgh Gin’s long-term partnership with the East Lothian course features again this year – with the upcoming 2023 event providing many an experience for gin and cocktail fans to match the high-quality racing on display.

Along with tasty refreshments, those attending can expect a celebration of Edinburgh’s best culinary delights to go with the 7 thrilling races, with a total of £139,000 up for grabs in prize money.

Revellers are also being encouraged to dress to impress as a host of photo opportunities are located around the racecourse, with prizes up for grabs for people who share their images on social media.

Headlining the after-party will be folk rock band, Chameleon Lady, who is fronted by singer Cameron Middlemass.

Speaking on playing at the event, Cameron said: “To be asked to headline the After-Racing Party is a privilege, we’re excited and looking forward to performing.

“It’s our first proper headline gig at Musselburgh Racecourse and we’re excited, the punters are great so it will be a good Saturday.

Speaking on why people should come to the raceday, Cameron added: “Musselburgh Racecourse has more of a community vibe, so much is going on with food and bars, if you’re someone who isn’t that big on racing there is so much there anyway for you to be excited by.”

High-energy band The Soundtrax band members have also spoken about their excitement to play at The Edinburgh Cup.

The band’s singer, Angus Johnston, said: “We are super excited to be performing for the Musselburgh crowd.

“Getting to perform for big crowds on big occasions is what every musician aspires to achieve. Couple that with what we are sure will be an electric atmosphere, thanks to some top-class racing, and it should be an amazing day.

“Our music is all energy, we are an out and out party band, and our goal is always to get people dancing. If you fancy a boogie today, then come and boogie with us!”

The Soundtrax guitarist Jim O’Neil added: “We’re going to get off the stage into the crowd, onto the dance floor and dance with people, we’ll get conga lines on the go, and it will be maximum party mode.

“Days like this at the races are the best kind of gigs, they are just the most fun.”

Returning to the stage will be Dalkeith based The Zebra Three, who will kick up some nostalgia as they play pop rock and rare cheese from the 60’s and 70’s.

Singer and guitarist James Mackintosh said: “We’re delighted to be performing at such a great scene, it’s always a great atmosphere, especially if the weather is good, which makes for a great day.

“It’s all about the atmosphere, when people come to the races, everyone is in a good mood.

The band also comprises of Kenny Hutchison on bass and vocals, along with his son Robbie Hutchison who plays on drums.

Speaking on the father-son duo playing together, James said: “Robbie is a very accomplished drummer, it’s just great that he wants to play with two older guys!”

The Zebra Three will be kicking off the day between 11:30 to 13:05, followed by The Soundtrax between races from 13:20 to 16:40 and Chameleon Lady headlining the After-Party following the last race, from between 16:55-18:00.

Revellers can benefit from £5 saving per person when tickets are purchased before 12pm on 2nd June, with gate admission costing £40 for adults and £25 for concessions. Children aged 17 and under go free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Gates open at 11.30am, with provisional times for the first race at 1.15pm and the last race at 4:50pm.

Musselburgh Racecourse provides year-round racing action, with 27 race days across the flat and jump racing seasons, including weekend, midweek, and evening.

For further information on the Edinburgh Cup and to book tickets now, visit:

https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/view-fixture/the-edinburgh-cup-2023