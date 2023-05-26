Scots Cookery School launches afternoon tea package

A SCOTTISH cookery school has launched a new half-day course aimed at city visitors: Scottish Classic Afternoon Tea.

Edinburgh New Town Cookery School (ENTCS) teaches how to bake the classics of a Scottish afternoon tea, the course which runs throughout August, is perfect for visitors who want to learn good, traditional Scottish baking.

Treats they’ll learn to cook include traditional scones; melt-in-the-mouth Scottish shortbread; delicious Royal Highlander Biscuits; a twist on the classic Victoria Sponge- Cranachan cake, and dainty individual strawberry meringues.

Guests will learn the secrets of Scottish baking handed down over generations.

After time in the school’s unique kitchen complete with Georgian pillars, bakers then enjoy their home-baked afternoon tea in the New Town’s beautiful dining room.

The experience is perfect for a group of friends or family on holiday in the city who are looking for an afternoon activity with a difference.

Individual places can be booked, or the whole venue can be booked out by a group of 8 to 16 guests.

Fiona Burrell, ENTCS Principal, comments: “Our Scottish Classic Afternoon Tea provides the opportunity for guests to learn how to bake up to three delicious traditional treats in our kitchen with one of our friendly and professional teachers.

“The short course and afternoon tea experience are perfect for August visitors who want to discover more about Scotland, learn a new skill and escape festival fever.

What could be nicer than making your own classic Scottish bakes and then enjoying a traditional afternoon tea with a glass of fizz in our peaceful dining room?”

The Scottish Classic Afternoon Tea is available throughout August on the 10th, 17th and 24th from 1.00pm-5pm and costs £110 per person. For groups larger than 8, further dates can be arranged.

ENTCS was voted the top UK cookery school in the 2021 Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards.

To find out more about Edinburgh New Town Cookery School visit www.entcs.co.uk.

To enquire about group and private bookings, corporate team building, client entertaining, room hire and more please either email [email protected] or telephone 0131 226 4314.