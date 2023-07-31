Edinburgh training operations company raises £5m for automation

A SCOTS training operations company announced today that it has raised £5m from existing investors Archangels, Mercia, and the Scottish Investment Bank.

Administrate, the leading enterprise training operations platform, will deploy these funds to support the company’s rapid growth and continue to meet the needs of its diverse and growing customer base.

The Edinburgh-based company was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the UK by global tech and advisory firm GP Bullhound.

It provides a scheduling and logistics platform used by some of the biggest brands in the world to manage their complex global training operations.

John Peebles – CEO at Administrate.

The company’s new AI-powered scheduler has experienced accelerated customer demand in the last six months.

Administrate has also welcomed Hambro Perks, an investment bank specialising in supporting high-growth scale-up companies, as a new capital partner.

“Backing Administrate was an easy decision,” said Usman Ali, Partner at Hambro Perks

Growth Debt Fund.

“Administrate is an innovative and rapidly expanding business that has continued to deliver double-digit growth within its enterprise customers segment in the last couple of years.

“Their platform is well suited to the needs of large corporations that operate

in multiple geographies.

“We strongly believe that the business has tremendous growth potential and we look forward to seeing the business expand in the coming years.”

Niki McKenzie, Joint Managing Director at Archangels said, “With an impressive roster of

customers on their books, this new funding package will allow the team to accelerate growth, particularly stateside, where they have seen significant growth among large multinational corporations.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the team on this next exciting

chapter of their story.”