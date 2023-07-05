Scottish tech company pairs up with major global drinks distributor

A SCOTS tech firm has announced its partnership with a major global drinks distributor for point of sale (POS) and printing services.

MRM Global (MRM) has been selected by international beverage corporation Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits as its POS execution technology and printing partner in North America.

Southern Glazer’s on and off-premise field sales teams will use MRM’s technology to order on-demand, customised and compliant POS materials for their customers.

MRM’s unique proposition will enable Southern Glazer’s, the largest wine and spirits distributor in the US, to provide increased marketing support to more customers in less time.

Craig Letton, MRM CEO is excited to partner up with Southern Glazier’s to offer his tech expertise

MRM’s innovative on-demand technology and cloud printing model will also allow Southern Glazer’s to leverage a US-wide print network that will reduce the time and distance that print materials need to travel.

The on-demand nature of the POS production aims to reduce the amount of waste created and enable a more sustainable supply chain model for print POS overall.

MRM Technology is currently used in 34 countries by the world’s leading drinks brands and distributors.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Senior Vice President Mark Chaplin commented: “With MRM’s relationship with SGWS, our sales teams will have access to cutting edge technology that provides best-in-class support services and a more sustainable POS supply chain to our customers and supplier partners.

“MRM’s industry-leading technology and cloud printing model will provide our sales consultants with superior capabilities that will add more value for our customers and suppliers by providing greater speed to market, increased compliance, and increased efficiency.”

Craig Letton, CEO at MRM added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Glazer’s as the industry innovator in wine and spirits distribution.

“We’ve built a fantastic business working with beverage alcohol suppliers and distributors in over 35 countries but we’ve always wanted to bring our disruptive technology driven model to the USA and who better to partner with than the industry leader.”