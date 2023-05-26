A SCOTTISH Bridal store chain, David’s Bridal has confirmed that its Glasgow store, located in Braehead Shopping Centre is launching its closing down sale.

With dramatic reductions across its wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and more. Following its administration announcement last month, David’s Bridal is closing all four of it’s UK stores, with all stock discounted.

David’s Bridal’s extensive closing down sale will commence with at least 40% off everything in-store.

Wedding Dress. Credits: Unsplash.

Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as everything has been reduced and must go.

With high stock levels as warehouses are cleared, there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

Launching in the US, David’s Bridal arrived in the UK in 2013, opening fours stores, located in Glasgow, Birmingham, Watford and Westfield Stratford.

David’s Bridal has been helping brides-to-be, bridesmaids and others to find their perfect dresses over the last ten years and will continue to do so while stock lasts.

The Glasgow store will continue to trade until further notice.

A spokesperson at David’s Bridal said: “There are some fantastic deals to be found in-store, it’s a great opportunity for customers to pick some amazing bargains for their special occasions as everything is reduced.

“With at least 40% off everything, we expect ranges to sell out fast so don’t wait long before heading to your closest David’s Bridal store.

“We’d also like to thank all our customers over the years for their support.”