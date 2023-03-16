HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left in shock after spotting a “Hogwarts” mansion on the market for a whopping £15 million.

The nine-bedroom property in Radlett, Hertfordshire was listed on Friday by estate agents Lumley Estates, and boasts a further incredible nine bathrooms and nine reception rooms.

Pictured: The outside of the house. (C) Lumleys Estate Agent

Despite only being built in 2006, the property has an Elizabethan style to it, with solid oak doors, handcrafted furniture, hand-painted features and floral ornaments.

Measuring at 15,000 sq. ft, the property has a host of rooms for all kinds of hobbies, including a 13-seat cinema in the basement, a gym, a steam room and a large wine vault.

A lift is also available to transport any prospective buyers to each of the four levels of the property.

The entrance to the home is designed with a towering double vaulted ceiling, proving an airy space for all residents.

Pictured: the entrance hall. (C) Lumleys Estate Agent

Two knights in armour complete with pikes and axes flank the front door, propped on large wall mounts and above framed floral art hung on the walls.

A principal bedroom lies to the left of the entrance, accompanied by a steam room and ensuite, whilst a winding wooden staircase overlooks the entrance hall.

With a classic design carved into its oak foundation, the staircase leads up to the first floor of the property where a taxidermied bear stands threateningly, watching over the ground floor.

The five lavish bedrooms on the first floor are accompanied by individual ensuites and are no stranger to the floral decor spread out across the property.

Pictured: The spiralled staircase with the taxidermied bear. (C) Lumleys Estate Agent

One sprawling bedroom in particular contains a huge four poster bed with a raised area to the far side of the room leading to what looks like a wedding dress sealed in a glass cabinet.

To the back of the property, there is a gym where several white, blue and red RAF plane ornaments dangle vertically over various gym equipment.

The exterior of the property shows intertwining ivy in a diamond-shaped pattern as it clings to the door frame.

The walls appear thatched and strongly resemble an Elizabethan style as they front a large carriage driveway occupied by a Porsche behind a wrought iron gate.

Pictured: The gym. (C) Lumleys Estate Agent

A tower extension holds the lift to each floor, and appears to have bizarre-looking face sculptures looming from its exterior walls.

The back garden to the property has a large fountain, a waterfall and marble statues whilst there is also a patio area and heated outdoor flooring suitable for BBQ-lovers.

Lumley Estates described the property as: “The external and internal appearance of this property is testament to the attention to detail applied to the design.

“The property is situated on one of Hertfordshire’s most premier and highly desirable roads and is within walking distance to the excellent amenities of Radlett High Street.”

Pictured: The bedroom with the wedding dress. (C) Lumleys Estate Agent

A househunter took to social media on Friday to share the property, joking: “Spot the cat.”

Many were quick to share their thoughts on the awe-inspiring mansion.

One wrote: “Wow. Didn’t actually see a cat (was there one?) but what a lot of other spots, elephants, signed football, blooming bear and just general over the top opulence.”

Another said: “Grand. Very, very grand but Google Earth wouldn’t even send their car up there.

“Too rough and potholey to even flog it to Sir Rod Stewart maybe.”

A third joked: “Needs some curtains putting up in front of the suits of armour. Having such things on constant display is gauche, sophisticated people use a knight hider.”

A fourth added: “That house reminds me of Hogwarts. And what’s with the wedding dress in the glass box?”