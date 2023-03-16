A HILARIOUS video shows the moment a three-year-old wakes up his parents at 5:30am with a rendition of ‘I’m Still Standing’ courtesy of a Google speaker.

Vinnie Rees woke up at the crack of dawn on Saturday and had decided it was the prime time to serenade his family with a rendition of the Elton John classic.

Video captured from a camera in his room shows Vinnie from Newport, South Wales hopping out his bed with the on-screen text reading: “Imagine getting woken up to this racket at 5:30am on a Saturday.”

The youngster faces the Google Nest smart speaker on his shelf, before eagerly saying: “Okay Google, play I’m Still Standing song.”

He then returns back to his bed where he sits in restless anticipation for the song to begin playing.

Instead of Elton John, the Google Nest elects for actor Taron Egerton’s version of the song from 2016 animated movie Sing, as it says: “I’m Still Standing by Taron Egerton? Sure, playing on Spotify.”

As the song begins to play, an energetic Vinnie shimmies off of his bed and into the middle of the floor, where he proceeds to boogie along with the tune.

Throughout the hilarious footage, Vinnie can be seen swaying and dancing along to the catchy tune, singing along with several lines throughout the song.

Vinnie’s mum, 26-year-old Narise Mason shared the video yesterday to TikTok with the caption: “5:30am wake up call from my darling son – this bedroom camera captures some of the funniest things.”

The video has received over 2.9 million likes and more than 28,000 comments from users left in stitches by Vinnie’s early morning energy.

One user wrote: “I’d never be mad at my child for choosing Taron Egerton to wake me up.”

Another joked: “Was anyone else waiting for angry sleep deprived woman to come flying through the door.”

A third said: “He woke up and chose happiness.”

Another wrote: “He will be doing the same at 5:30am when he’s 18 but just be getting into bed singing I’m still standing after 13 pints. Love him.”

A fifth replied: “Why do kids wake up so unnecessarily early and have so much energy?”

Three-year-old Vinnie Rees & four-month-old brother Tobias. Credits: Narise Mason.

Speaking today social worker Narise said: “It was around 5:30am on a Saturday and I had just dozed back off to sleep after being up in the night feeding my four-month-old son Tobias, when all of a sudden we heard music blasting.

“My partner Sam and I turned on our three-year-old sons’ bedroom camera on the Google Home app and to our delight, we saw him rocking out and dancing to ‘I’m Still Standing’ by Taron Egerton.

“My partner and I were in absolute tears laughing at him as he just brings us so much joy and he just makes us smile so much.

“We were a bit surprised at the fact it was 5:30am and we felt sorry for our poor neighbours probably being woken up early but it was just too funny.

“As soon as he started singing in addition to the dancing we were absolutely howling.

“The fact he woke up that morning and chose happiness is just the best thing. I for one was not expecting it to go viral.

“I literally woke up yesterday morning with over 10,000 notifications on TikTok but it wasn’t until I had messages from family and friends saying ‘Have you seen your TikTok? Vinnie’s gone viral!’

“Some people have been negative about my son having a camera and a speaker in his room but that’s expected.

“Myself and my partner are happy with the safety of our child and we know the risks of speakers being hacked but so many people have smart speakers these days, I mean come on it’s 2023.

“But overall we have had so much love and kind supportive comments and we are overwhelmed.

“My son is such a loving, sweet and kind little boy and it’s so lovely that other people recognise that too. It makes me feel like such a proud mum.

“Vinnie loves watching videos of himself dancing as he finds it hilarious.

“We told him we loved his dancing and he said ‘Aw thanks mummy that’s so kind of you’ and often asks to watch the videos back whilst dancing along to them again.”