A HILARIOUS video shows a McDonald’s worker in London bringing new meaning to the phrase Happy Meal as they sing customer’s orders.

Richard Walker has gone viral online whilst working his shift at London Liverpool Street, the busiest McDonald’s in the United Kingdom.

The 33-year-old has become known for performing well-known hits whilst handing out cheeseburgers and McFlurry’s to hungry customers.

He was filmed by shocked patron Joe Porton yesterday who had popped into the store on his way home from visiting friends.

In the clip, Walker can be seen standing behind the counter holding a microphone and dressed in his McDonald’s uniform.

The much-loved singer has shown a splash of personality with the addition of a keyboard tie as he looks down at the receipt in his hand.

The McDonald’s worker says: “574.”

As the customer begins to approach the counter, Walker showcases his incredible voice by launching into a rendition of Elton John’s ‘Your Song’.

Walker known as McMC by fans then hands a red Happy Meal box to the waiting customer and says: “You can tell everybody, this is your song and thank you.”

The McDonald’s musical maestro then composes himself before continuing the much-loved hit, singing: “I hope you don’t mind, I hope you don’t mind – that I put down in words how wonderful life is when you’re in the world.”

The woman who has just been given her order is captured by the calm atmosphere of the store and walks past Joe’s camera whilst singing along to the ballad.

The video was uploaded to TikTok last night by Joe with the caption: “Can I have a Big Mac with a side of Elton John please?”

The clip has received over 7,000 likes since it was uploaded and has received dozens of comments.

One TikTok user wrote: “Imagine this happened when people come out on a night out and there drunk to come and get food and see this.”

Another commented: “At least someone enjoying life whilst working, how lovely.”

A third replied: “As someone who’s worked at McDonald’s, I can tell you, he’s got the easiest job there and being paid shift manager wages.”

Another responded: “The most chilled McD’s I’ve seen in my life.”

A fifth demanded: “Give this man a pay rise.”

London Liverpool Street McDonald’s. Credits: Google Maps.

Speaking today Musical Theatre Performer Joe said: “He was really nice, had all different types of classic hits when you walked in, they’re all staples which everyone would know.

“He would make comical comments saying ‘order #### it’s only a McFlurry, no need to wait’ but then you would still get everything you would get customer service wise but was a lot nicer of course because of him singing, it was really so nice to walk into after a long day.

“It was just really calm instead of hearing all the sirens for a change – I’d definitely pay more for my McDonald’s if I got this every time.

“I got my order super quick as well – I’m veggie so usually expect for my food to take longer and thought at first it would taken even longer with the singing.

“I was happy to wait and listen along, I’m a performer myself so I love music and then it came super quick too.

“I loved it.”