AN AMERICAN was left stunned after trying Irn-Bru and comparing it to TOOTHPASTE.

Professional bodybuilder Aaron Reed was visiting Scotland for the first time last month alongside Scottish person trainer Peter Edwards.

Peter decided to surprise his friend Aaron with a can of Irn-Bru which left the former WWE star sat on Calton Hill, Edinburgh confused as to what was going on.

The competitor who stands at six feet seven inches was topless as the National Monument of Scotland could be seen over his shoulder.

The clip begins with 42-year-old Aaron sat on a rock as Peter introduces his friend to the camera, saying: “Today we’re in Scotland with the world’s tallest bodybuilder.

“It’s your first time in Scotland, so I thought that we need that authentic Scottish experience so I’ve actually got you a gift.”

Peter then produces a can of Irn-Bru from behind a small crevice and hands the 330ml drink to his friend.

Aaron begins examining the can which is dwarfed in his hands and says: “I’ve been seeing this stuff around, what’s the flavour here? It’s just Irn-Bru?”

The pair then debate exactly what the flavour profile of the much-loved fizzy beverage is as Peter explains that Irn-Bru has no explainable taste.

A reluctant Aaron says: “Oh, okay, well what’s the brand?”

Peter immediately replies: “Irn-Bru. It’s just full of Scottish juices.”

Aaron says: “Scotland in a can?”

Peter replies: “That is actually what it is.”

The duo then finally open their cans and share a toast before they begin to sample Scotland’s other national drink.

Aaron, who wrestled for the WWE over a decade ago, takes a sip before pausing and examining the contents of the can.

He is left unimpressed before passing her verdict, stating: “[Irn-Bru] kind of tastes like toothpaste.”

Peter is left shocked by this admission and turns the other way before joking: “What are the other notes you’re getting?”

However, Aaron isn’t for changing his mind and simply says: “Colgate.”

The American takes a few more sips as his stance begins to soften, he remarks that the orange coloured drink tastes of an American classic.

Aaron looks at the can then addresses the camera, saying: “[It tastes] maybe bubblegum.”

This leaves Peter confused and he seeks clarity from his friend, saying: “Gum and toothpaste?”

Aaron replies: “It’s a very strange kind of flavour.”

The video was shared to social media earlier this month with the caption: “Irn-Bru in Scotland, an authentic Scottish experience.”

The video has been liked by over 2,200 social media users as well as receiving dozens of comments.

One TikTok user wrote: “That can looks tiny in his hand.”

Another said: “What Colgate are you getting?”

A third replied: “There’s no comparison to anything for me, it’s just Irn-Bru.”

Another commented: “To be fair as a Scot I can say Irn-Bru was better tasting years ago and you can’t beat a glass bottle.”

Aaron Reed visiting Edinburgh. Credits: Instagram.

Speaking today Peter said: “I’m an Online Health and Fitness coach who specialises in helping people look and feel their best through a holistic approach including exercise, nutrition and mindset work.

“I believe that improving yourself should be fun and I try to portray this through combining education and comedy in my content.

“I’m Scottish and Aaron is American, we are both entrepreneurs who run online businesses and met up to hang out and film some content together.

“I thought it would be fun to record a few Scottish videos since it’s my home country and it was his first time visiting.”

Irn-Bru was launched in 1901 and is now produced in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

The carbonated soft drink has become synonymous with Scotland and even has its own tartan.