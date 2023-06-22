SCOTS actor Sam Heughan has declared his co-star an “honorary Scot” following the conclusion of filming the final season of Outlander.

The 43-year-old – who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit TV show set in the Highlands of Scotland – gushed over the show and its lead actress Caitríona Balfe in an interview with BAFTA last night.

The heartthrob believes Balfe has earned the right to call herself Scottish after her long-time portrayal of his character’s love interest, Claire Fraser.

In the interview, Heughan also believes Scotland’s global identity has boomed thanks to the popularity of Outlander – whose seasons regularly attract hundreds of thousands of viewers across the world.

Speaking in the interview, Heughan said: “Obviously, Scotland has a great identity anyway around the rest of the world.”

“But I think Outlander’s now probably up there with the thing that people think about the most when they think of Scotland.”

Heughan added how he swells with pride in regards to his work on Outlander, adding: “I’m really proud of it. It feels like we’re ambassadors.”

He then turns to Balfe – who is actually Irish – sitting beside him, who cheekily asks: “Am I an honorary Scot?”

Pictured: Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan. (C) Bafta/Twitter

Heughan then assures his co-star of her informal citizenship, to which she jokingly replies in relief: “Oh okay, good.”

Heughan then adds a Scottish prefix to Balfe’s name as he jokes: “You’re a MacBalfe.”

Outlander has just wrapped up its seventh season and has been renewed for an eight and final season, where fans have been promised an epic conclusion to the time-travel fantasy.

Heughan however, has spent much of his time in between shoots promoting his Outlander-themed booze, The Sassenach Whisky, which curates a blend of citrus fruits, almonds and vanilla.

Outlander is based on the book series of the same name by American author Diane Gabaldon, which focuses on Balfe’s character – 20th-century nurse Claire – who time travels to 18th-century Scotland.