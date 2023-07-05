Diamond Alternatives for Engagement Rings: Pros and Cons

An engagement ring and its central stone always tell a story: a story of your love, commitment, your desire to be together and to honor your affection in the best way possible. Yet the ring also tells many other stories: those of traditions and taste for classics, or of independence and unique meanings and symbols. The ring can speak of unrestrained creative quests or whisper about a laid-back approach to life.

This distinction runs exactly through the stone: a ring can feature a diamond or display some other gem, thus making a particular statement. Today it’s totally fine to get an engagement ring with all types of precious stones, and they will be fashionable and appropriate from all viewpoints. Yet how to tell if a stone other than a diamond is the perfect choice for your loved one? Read our guide to learn about the best diamond alternatives and how to choose one.

Pros of Choosing Other Stones as Diamond Alternatives

Let’s start with the obvious: why get a diamond alternative? Because, to begin with, all other stones are cheaper than diamonds. For the same money, you can get a significantly larger stone or a stone of exceptionally fine quality and give your loved one a truly dazzling ring. If a budget is an issue, a non-diamond ring is an option.

The next but equally important consideration is that the ring should reflect a wearer. Today many girls prefer individuality over trends and custom pieces over a one-size-fits-all approach. That’s why gemstones are so popular: they host many meanings and can mark significant points in your love journey. A ring with a birthstone, or with a unique stone, or a combination of stones that symbolize you as a couple – these are just a few ideas that can be implemented in the ring, making it truly yours.

Finally, ethical considerations also matter: sourcing perfect diamonds that were also sustainably mined may be a problem, especially if you want a stone with specific characteristics. To avoid environmental and ethical worries altogether, some couples may prefer to settle for a different stone just to be on the safe side.

Cons of Choosing Other Stones as Diamond Alternatives

Great as they are, rings with diamond alternatives may just not be suitable for some brides-to-be. Diamonds are the hardest, most durable, and practical stones for rings that are worn daily. They do not take scratches or chips easily as some other stones do. If her lifestyle involves lots of activities or handiwork, diamonds are the first stop.

Besides, diamonds are a tradition; they belong to the top tier of precious stones. A diamond engagement ring became a symbol of commitment and serious intentions in itself, and not all people would like to get an engagement ring with a different stone.

Finally, diamonds are colorless and shiny, and they fit well into all kinds of dress styles and jewelry collections. Where colored gems may require an effort for pairing them with clothes or other jewelry, diamonds are a staple, a neutral center around which a style or a look can be built. If you decide to settle on a diamond, there’s an amazing selection of diamond engagement rings handcrafted by YourAsteria in various styles and shapes. Explore the collection and you’ll definitely find a special jewel to please your sweetheart.

How to Choose The Diamond Alternative: Key Points To Remember

When you try to decide if a diamond alternative is a thing for you and how to pick this alternative, keep in mind the following important points.

Durability: a diamond is a very durable stone, all other stones are below its level of hardness. Yet moissanites are very close to it, and aquamarine, sapphire, and ruby follow in tow.

Color: diamonds are colorless, but so are many other minerals and stones. You can easily obtain colorless centerpieces that are not diamonds or you can opt for almost colorless stones, like pale aquamarines. Opals, moonstones, and morganites also represent a neutral palette that makes them truly universal stones.

Metal: metal should match a color or shade of a stone. White metals frame stones without changing their color, while yellow or pinkish gold can slightly change a stone’s color, making it warmer and deeper.

Consider Your Options: Excellent Diamond-Alternative Stones for an Engagement Ring

If you want the transparency and shine of a diamond but with a more palatable pricing, choose one of the following stones:

Moissanite – it is almost identical to diamonds in beauty and resilience but is more affordable. This stone can be colorless like top-class diamonds or come in a variety of stylish shades.

Zirconia – if you want a sprinkle of generously sized stones on an engagement ring, go for zirconia. They are very beautiful with their clean water-like sparkle and won’t break a bank even with an impressive carat weight. The stones can be colorless or available in many bold colors.

Morganite – the next candidate in the line of transparent stones. Morganite is delicately pinkish and resembles champagne diamonds but for a fraction of their cost. The stone makes an elegant centerpiece, especially if accentuated with colorless zirconia.

2. Stones that feature light and neutral colors or have an interesting color play have long been the classic addition to engagement rings, too.

Moonstone – its opalescent nature with swirls of light and shade basking within makes it a mesmerizing piece even when unpolished. When cut and set into an elegant ring, it can rival diamonds in glamor and an upscale feel.

Opal – one of the highly cherished and coveted stones that features sparks of fire and play of colors on a milky white surface. The stone catches the eye immediately but is universal enough to fit into any jewelry stack.

Aquamarine – its samples of high quality and clear water are highly sought-after. When the stone of serene-blue color is set in gold, it makes a bedazzling vintage-styled piece. Set in white gold, it looks stylish and contemporary.

3. Finally, when looking for special stones that have unique meanings, here’s what is popular now:

Rutilated quartz – a transparent stone with unique frostlike patterns inside reminds of nature and its creativity. It looks great in a ring and is the birthstone of April.

Amethyst is known for its spiritual significance and mysterious powers. It is the birthstone of February and is believed to bring love, happiness, calmness, and clarity of mind to its owner. But first of all, it’s a beautiful gem of royal purple color, and it makes a ring look elevated and noble.

Sunstone – it is a rich-yellow stone with an orange tint, bolder and deeper in color than citrine. Sunstone is the birthstone of August, it is connected to success, happiness, and power. An engagement ring with sunstone will look impressive and will match most outfits nicely.

Afterword

As you see, diamond alternatives are diverse and can match any taste and wallet. You can opt for stones that are close to diamonds in appearance or go for a big bold color gem that will speak volumes of your attention and affection.

All engagement rings are beautiful and cool in their way; it’s all a matter of taste and customization when you decide on one. Just team up with a trusted jewelry shop, remember what’s important to your sweetheart in jewelry, and let the stone do the talking. We are sure that the results will be very impressive, no less.