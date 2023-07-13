The Top 4 Best Free Lotteries in the UK

Many people in the UK are eager to win money thanks to Lady Luck. It might be because of getting a little extra or perhaps the thrill of beating the odds. Fortunately for UK residents, there are plenty of chances to do so.

From casinos (both online and offline) to horse racing, there are many ways in which you can try your luck. There’s a caveat, though. To participate, you have to use your own money most of the time.

However, what about the lottery? This popular pastime has been growing incredibly over the last few years. And yes, you probably know you must purchase a ticket to participate in the National Lottery.

What you may not know is that some lotteries in the UK allow you to take part for free, such as the Free National Lotto. Intrigued? Let’s find out more about the top choices.

Lottery.co.uk

If you’re a lottery enthusiast, you probably checked Lottery.co.uk at some point. This useful website lets you check the results of major lotteries such as EuroMillions, Lotto, All or Nothing and many more.

But did you know it also has a free lottery? It’s called Free Lottery (in case the proposition wasn’t obvious), and the daily draw has a prize of £500, whereas the weekly draw can bring £10,000 to your pockets.

It works by picking six numbers from 1 to 75. That’s it! Just remember to get in touch within two days if you win.

Pick My Postcode

Pick My Postcode is one of the most well-known free lotteries around. Its prizes aren’t as seductive as the Free Lottery, but it’s still worth checking out. After all, it’s free to participate.

To participate, you must become a user of Pick My Postcode. The beauty is that you don’t need to do anything to participate. Each day they choose a random UK postcode from the user database. It lets you win a minimum of £200 daily.

The catch is that you need to check daily. If you want to get the prize, you need to log in and claim it. Otherwise, you forfeit it, and it rolls over.

Free National Lotto

This is another top pick when it comes to free lotteries. Its weekly prize is quite interesting at £2,000, but what’s best about Free National Lotto is that there’s a guaranteed daily winner.

You need to pick (and hit) five out of forty numbers to win. There’s a £5 prize pot which gets carried over if nobody claims the prize besides the weekly prize.

Freemoji

Finally, a better use for emojis rather than decorating your WhatsApp messages! In Freemoji, you put them to good use by choosing five of them. You win if you hit the combination in this lottery’s daily draws.

The prize isn’t very spectacular at $20 (yes, that’s US dollars even though Freemoji is open for UK residents and has offices in the UK), and there’s a secondary competition with a prize of $5.