THE NATIONAL Galleries of Scotland has announced that the new galleries at the National will open to the public in September.

The new spaces will be home to key works from the nation’s historic Scottish art collection, offering more than double the physical display space and transforming the visitor experience.

With ten displays in the new galleries, and new trails and activities on offer, visitors can look forward to experiencing the national collection of historic Scottish art like never before.

The project has been undertaken with accessibility in mind, to ensure that the greatest number of people can enjoy key works that tell the fascinating story of Scottish art.

The new fully accessible galleries will be entered directly from the adjoining East Princes Street Gardens, with large windows offering views over the city.

Scotland’s artistic legacy will be brought to life through much-loved Scottish Colourist paintings among other major works from the first half of the twentieth century.

The art featured in the new gallery includes the works of William McTaggart, Anne Redpath, Phoebe Anna Traquair, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Boys.

The new bright, attractive spaces will showcase the magnificent collection of Scottish art in a series of new and engaging presentations.

With even more to explore across the entire National, there will also be five new international hangs at the Mound level this summer, plus two additional Scottish displays, offering over 460 artworks to discover.

Director-General of the National Galleries of Scotland, Sir John Leighton, said: “This project has been driven by an ambition to transform the experience of visiting the National and to show the extraordinary collections of Scottish art with pride in beautiful, new, light-filled spaces.

“We believe that we have created a National Gallery that is more open, engaging and inviting than ever before.

“Whether immersing themselves in the highly Romantic paintings of the Scottish Highlands, taking part in a family day or just enjoying the views, all are welcome to come and discover.

“We are incredibly grateful to all our funders including the Scottish Government, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, key trusts and foundations, our Patrons, American Patrons and Friends as well as the many private individuals and donors who have been so generous in supporting this project.”

The new galleries open on 30 September.