What Are The Benefits Of Using LinkedIn For Blogging? Can You Link Back To Your Own Website? 

LinkedIn has a rather handy built-in article writing tool which allows you to produce and share content with your followers. But, just how effective is it? What are the benefits of using LinkedIn for blogging? Are you able to link back to your own website? Read on and let’s find out…

Easy access to your target audience

One of the major benefits is having easy access to your target audience when publishing content. Particularly if you are in the B2B industry, LinkedIn connects you with millions of professionals and aspiring professionals alike. There are few platforms online quite like it in that regard.

In that light, there’s a potential for a great ROI for each post if you position it well and share it with your growing following.

A smaller time commitment

While you should almost certainly have a blog on your website, we understand that it isn’t viable for everyone. It could be that you simply do not have the time to commit to managing a blog of your own, in which case publishing on LinkedIn is far less of a time commitment.

That being said, if it really is just a matter of time, you should consider hiding a digital marketing agency to assist you with managing your website and creating regular blog posts. This SEO expert in Dallas has a wealth of case studies from recognised brands who swear by their results.

Build your influence

Demonstrate your authority by sharing high-value information on LinkedIn and build your influence. With every post that you produce, you’ll gain more and more recognition as an expert in your field.

While it is certainly worth updating your LinkedIn status as often as possible, there is a word limit. Which means if you want to go into great depth, you’ll need to publish an article instead.

Test content before publishing on your own blog

Publishing articles on LinkedIn is actually a very good way to test some content before putting it on your business’s blog. If the content resonates well with your LI followers, then it’s fair to say that your business’s blog audience might enjoy it as well.

Create value to share in LinkedIn groups

If you are active in some LinkedIn groups, creating and publishing articles will give you plenty of opportunity to share value with your fellow members. Sharing great content is an effective way of strengthening your relationships on LinkedIn and picking up new leads.

The good news is that LinkedIn has many thriving communities for you to take part in. Whether you are a young female entrepreneur, a neuro-divergent creative who has just recently been diagnosed with ADHD, or you are looking for a group of AI enthusiasts to learn from, you’ll surely find what you are looking for on LinkedIn.

Can you link back to your own website?

Unfortunately, as of June 26th, LinkedIn removed the ability to create clickable links. I don’t understand the decision to be completely honest with you. However, it doesn’t change the fact that there is still great value in creating LinkedIn articles – but no, you cannot link back to your own website.

However, you will invariably attract people to view your LinkedIn profile, which can have your business’s URL present. So, treat your profile / bio like a landing page of sorts and you should be able to get more traffic via your LI activities.

Conclusion

All in all, LinkedIn articles can be an excellent way to share your industry-expertise, connect with your audience, and grow an even larger following. Our advice? Rather than post exclusively on LinkedIn or your own blog, find a healthy balance between the two.