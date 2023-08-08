Boost for Borders as Edinburgh Boiler Company expands

THE Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has launched a recruitment drive in the Borders to help underpin an expansion into the area.

The new division will be headed by Operations Director Dougie Bell and Rick Bull, the recently-appointed Technical Sales Manager (Renewables).

The Galashiels-based men will oversee the company’s latest phase of development, with a focus on the installation of hybrid boilers, heat pumps, solar panels and battery systems.

“Being from the area, I’m delighted to lead the expansion and do what we can to help not only EBC expand but also aid the Borders economy and community,” said Dougie.

Scottish Borders native Dougie Bell hopes to help boost the region’s economy

“Fuel poverty is an issue for many people, and coming from the area, we hear lots of locals talking about the challenges they’re facing in the Borders.

“Many of the people living there are still using fossil fuels, LPG gas or even oil boilers and we are confident we can save a lot of people a lot of money by helping them transition into renewables.”

The firm, which was set up in 2015, is looking to fill a number of vacancies as it continues to grow, while also using local independent merchants and suppliers.

A number of departments have openings, from apprentices, to engineers and administrators, the expansion coming nearly three years after a similar move west into Glasgow.

Dougie explained: “We’re looking for high-calibre candidates who are in the gas industry to come on the journey with us.

“We can upskill them into green technologies, air source heat pumps, Solar PV and battery storage at no cost to themselves through our partnership with the Energy Training Academy.

“So even if they are lacking in certain skills but are the kind of people we are looking for, the facility is there to help them,” he added.

For anyone considering switching to alternative renewable technologies, EBC will send a local surveyor to check out the property and calculate fuel savings for households who currently use fossil fuels.

As part of its after-care packages, EBC also pledges to provide a same-day call-out service to the Borders, if customers phone in by 10am.

The company has various finance options available, with government grants also accessible for qualifying homes.

The firm has around 25 members of staff at the moment, with that figure set to rise by nearly 50% in the coming months.

“It’s an important phase of growth for us,” said Rick Bull.

“We’re helping create jobs in the Borders, and by using independent merchants, we will help the local economy as well. It’s a good time to consider transitioning, with benefits all round.”