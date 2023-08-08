Galashiels window veteran celebrates 45 years at Mitchell Glass

A VETERAN of the window sector is celebrating 45 years of service this month at one of

Galashiels’ leading home improvement specialists.

Steve Scott has worked under three generations of family ownership during his four decades at Mitchell Glass in Currie Road.

He moved from an apprentice fabricator in 1978 to production manager and onto his current position as Technical Manager and Surveyor.

His time at the business has included being the chief pie runner for the workers, to

interviewing legendary Scottish footballer John Collins for a job and installing a conservatory for Sean Connery’s son Jason.

Scott, 61, has worked for Mitchell Glass in Galashiels for 45 years.

The 61-year-old, who has only recently retired from being a retained firefighter in the town, has no plans to leave the industry.

In fact, he is looking forward to helping the company continue its growth across Edinburgh, The Lothians, and the Scottish Borders.

As Steve explains: “I saw an advert in a local newspaper and went for an interview with Bill Fisher (the current MD’s grandfather) when I was just 16.

“(I) Think I must have done okay as he offered me an apprenticeship and I’ve been here ever since.”

He continued: “I’ve gone from fetching the pies that kept the workers on the shopfloor

motivated to being head of all our technical enquiries and, sometimes, challenges.

“With thousands of installations under my belt, there’s not many situations and frames I haven’t fitted.”

Lewis Roden, the fourth-generation family owner of Mitchell Glass, added: “Steve continues to be a massive and important part of our business…there is literally no technical question or challenge he can’t get to the bottom of.”

Steve Scott’s career at Mitchell Glass is synonymous with the culture the company has tried to instil and which has led to it being recently reaccredited to the Silver Investors in People and the Gold Investors in Young People Awards.

Recognised as Scotland’s oldest glazing businesses, the company invests heavily in making

sure its 25-strong workforce is highly trained.

This includes taking on multiple apprentices and creating a new personal development

programme that allows everyone in the company to build new skills and have clear

progression routes.

Greg Kane, CEO of Conservatory Outlet, concluded: “We want to wish Steve a very happy

45-year celebration and can only thank him for the expertise and passion he has brought to all his dealings with our company.”