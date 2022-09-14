A SCOTS glazing company has secured a major seven-figure deal at a net zero housing development in the capital.

Precision manufacturer Cube Glass has landed the deal at Western Villages, a large operational Net Zero housing development in Granton, Edinburgh.

The Cumbernauld-based company will partner with CCG Group, one of Scotland’s largest privately-owned construction and manufacturing companies, to supply state-of-the-art glazed screens for staircases, in a project worth £1.4m.

Its environmentally sustainable products will contribute to the first phase of the key area of waterfront regeneration, which will deliver homes with enhanced energy performance.

Gary Thorn is the Founder and Managing Director of Cube Glass.

This deal is the latest in a series of major contract successes adding up to close to another million, which will sustain and enhance Cube Glass’s current growth phase.

Gary Thorn, Founder and Managing Director of Cube Glass, said: “The outstanding value of this contract reflects the recognition our firm is now receiving in the wider construction industry for the quality, precision and sustainability of our products.

“CCG Group is known for delivering a service which is of the highest quality, and it partners with companies such as ours which share its belief in a more sustainable and progressive future for our people, our industry and our communities.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute the creation of modern, highly energy-efficient homes and buildings in Granton and to the remarkable regeneration of the Leith area as a whole”

The new homes in the Western Villages area will benefit from solar PV panels, triple glazing and airtight doors to prevent heat loss, clean airflow through mechanical ventilation and fossil fuel-free heating powered by a communal air source heat pump.

It Western Harbour deal comes on top of the successful completion of a £600,000 investment in a new factory – double the size of Cube Glass’s old premises – and the opening of a new showroom.

Cube Glass, which was established in 2004, focuses on curtain walling, doors, windows, glass roofing systems and shop fronts as well as bullet, bomb and blast resistant glass.

It supplies sectors including education, health, industrial, social care, commercial property and residential homes.