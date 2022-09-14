A ‘NEWLYWED’ couple have been slammed for posing up for a wedding photoshoot right in front of flowers and tributes left for the Queen outside Windsor Castle.

The man and women, wearing a suit and wedding dress, were filmed smiling away for photographs as people mourned behind them outside the castle gates on Monday.

Video shows the blonde haired woman gazing into the man’s eyes as she touches his face while a snapper takes photographs.

The man holds the woman around her waist whilst she wraps around him and lifts her left leg up to pose for the camera.

Members of the public paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II are shown standing in front of the gates behind the couple while flowers line the railings.

One visitor walks past the couple while holding a bouquet of flowers as the pair appear to be transfixed on each other.

The pair seemed unphased by mourners around them.

One onlooker, who captured the video but wished to remain anonymous, posted the clip on TikTok yesterday, writing: “Fully having a wedding shoot in front of the Queen’s floral tribute.

“Not letting the Queen’s death ruin their day.”

The video has attracted over 87,000 views and hundreds of comments from viewers who were shocked by the brazen couple.

One said: “Such bad taste.”

Another wrote: “Sorry but, no time and place.”

A third commented: “Totally not the time or the place!”

Members of the public have been leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II since her passing.

Another replied: “No way! The audacity of some people.”

However, one person said: “Why do people think it is so bad? She doesn’t have to cancel her wedding, it costs money, let her enjoy it.”

While another added: “Maybe they are foreigners and booked the wedding a long time ago. Then what can they do?”

Speaking today, the onlooker who captured the footage said: “I was just taking photos and a few videos and turned around and this couple were doing a wedding photoshoot.

“Looking back it might not have even been a real wedding. I know people do wedding shoots.

People visiting Windsor Castle to pay tribute.

“Literally by the gates people were laying flowers and paying their respects and I even saw people crying so it was pretty insensitive.

“Most people reacted in a bemused way, a few people verbally commented how bad it was but no one stopped them.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday afternoon while at her home in Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

Thousands of mourners have been paying their respects to the UK’s longest reigning monarch by leaving flowers and tribute messages at her residences across the UK.

Despite Buckingham Palace being the Queen’s main residence she spent much of her time at Windsor Castle especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.