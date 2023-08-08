Scots copy and print company shortlisted for prestigious award

Tuesday, August 8, 2023
SCOTLAND’S leading supplier of copy and print solutions to the Third Sector, has
been shortlisted at the Social Enterprise Awards Scotland 2023.

Social Print & Copy (SP&C) has been recognised by the awards, which highlight excellence and outstanding achievements by social enterprises – businesses that reinvest their profits for social and environmental good.

The Tech for Good category, brand new this year, recognises a social enterprise using technology to achieve its social impact, either through developing a new product or service, or enhancing its service delivery.

Scotland’s first social enterprise within the print and copier sector when it formed in 2019, Edinburgh-based SP&C helps businesses transition from paper-based technologies to more digital-focused alternatives.

Social Print & Copy Chief Executive, Ian Gray.

The company, whose expansion into Glasgow three months ago is set to create up to 30 jobs in the Castlemilk area, has also launched Envirobox, a solution that enables the ethical disposal of used print cartridges.

Additionally, the last 12 months have seen SP&C reinforce its status as a trusted training platform thanks to its ‘no barriers’ approach to work.

Its two-year apprenticeship course for people aged 16-24 is helping deliver a positive community impact by providing routes into employment for young people previously struggling to unlock such opportunities.

Welcoming his company’s nomination, SP&C chief executive Ian Gray said: “We are delighted to be recognised by the panel for our growth and enterprise.

“The delivery of our digital/environmental transformation services creates an ‘on the job’ training platform for our young people leading to full-time employment while supporting our Third Sector partners.

There is a total of nine categories open to Social Enterprises operating in Scotland or individuals who work/volunteer in Scotland.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Scottish Parliament
on Thursday, 26th October hosted by Beatrice Wishart, Scottish Liberal Democrat and Shetland MSP.

