FULL-SERVICE legal firm Gilson Gray has appointed a new director in its residential property division to lead a dedicated team for newbuild conveyancing.

Tracy McAlpine has more than two decades of experience and has spent the last 10 years specialising in newbuild transactions, working closely with national housebuilders.

Based in Glasgow, she will now lead a team supporting clients with the purchase of newbuild homes across Scotland, offering tailored support and guidance throughout the process.

“It is great to be joining a forward-thinking firm which supports legal professionals on different career paths – much like the one I have taken myself,” said Tracy.

Tracy McAlpine completed her LLB earlier this year, having studied at Robert Gordon University at the same time as progressing her career

“Given the diverse range of legal services offered by Gilson Gray, I now have the opportunity to engage clients for life, which is important to me,” she added.

Prior to joining the business, Tracy was newbuild director at MOV8 Real Estate and has previously held roles at McVey and Murricane and other Scottish legal firms.

Debbie McCathie, partner and head of residential conveyancing at Gilson Gray, said: “Bringing Tracy in to lead our newbuild team will boost our conveyancing offering for existing and future clients.

“With Tracy’s expertise and commitment to client service, having her lead a specialist team will allow us to focus even more on unlocking new opportunities, both in Scotland and England.”

Last month, Gilson Gray named two new partners in its growing residential property department, which now has around 150 property professionals across offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian and Lincoln.

Tracy McAlpine added: “I’m looking forward to being part of the next chapter of Gilson Gray’s growth.”