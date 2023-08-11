One Day in Malaga: How to Make the Most of Your Time 

Spain is a brilliant travel destination as everyone knows that they will have the time of their life there. Food, architecture, landmarks and entertainment are guaranteed everywhere you go. But where should you go? Malaga is a coastal city in the South of Spain that definitely deserves to be included in your itinerary. Even one day in Malaga is enough time to make you feel the beauty and the magic that this Spanish city emanates. Continue reading this guide if you want to learn how to make the most of your time in Malaga.

Photo by Tabea Schimpf on Unsplash

Attractions in Malaga that You Mustn’t Miss

We know that one day in Malaga does not suffice to discover all of its rich history. However, there are two attractions that you mustn’t miss for the world. The most iconic historic building in Malaga is Alcazaba, a Moorish fortress. The thing that makes Malaga famous is the fact that it is the birthplace of the eminent painter Pablo Picasso, so you must visit the Picasso Museum.

How to Get Around Malaga?

Public Transport

It is easy to get from one part of the city to another thanks to the well-organised public transport system of Malaga. There are many different bus routes that allow passengers to go wherever they want either in the city centre or on the outskirts. The same goes for the underground as there is a line that many people and students use in their everyday life.

Bicycles

If you are an athletic person or you are interested in trying something new, you can hire a bike and explore the city in the most eco-friendly way possible. There are cycle lanes throughout the city, making riding a safe and fun alternative.

Car Hire

Besides bicycles, you can hire a car as it is the only mode of transport that allows you to cover long distances without you getting tired. Perhaps the greatest advantage of this option is the fact that you get to get around Malaga like a local!

Where to Hire a Car in Malaga?

It is possible to waste no time in Malaga by picking up a hire car at the airport. This means that you will be able to travel here and there in no time, while you marvel at idyllic scenery. You can take advantage of and enjoy Malaga airport with a car from Holiday Cars as you have got the freedom to complete the booking at the comfort of your home. The most important thing is that you get to compare affordable car hire options and book the best one for you without any hidden fees or strict cancellation policies. Holiday Cars ensure that you will have the best time of your life in Malaga before you even get there.

Best Season to Travel to Malaga?

Spring and autumn are excellent seasons to visit Malaga as temperatures are warm and tourists are sparse. You will have the time and the space to get in touch with locals, to visit uncrowded tourist attractions and to enjoy fun outdoor activities. It is certain that you will also have a great time in summer, but you should know that temperatures usually rise really high and there is a massive influx of visitors. As for winter, the weather is cold but mild.