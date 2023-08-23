Characteristics of the Pin Up Global ecosystem

Pin Up Global is an ecosystem of independent companies involved in the life cycle of various entertainment products. The ecosystem is divided into several segments: PIN-UP.TECH, PIN-UP. BUSINESS, PIN-UP. CARE, PIN-UP. TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.CRM The ecosystem offices are located in such countries as Ukraine, Poland, Cyprus, Peru, Armenia and Kazakhstan, which unites top specialists to create a quality product in their niche.

Photo by Bibhash (Polygon.Cafe) Banerjee on Unsplas

What is the mission of this ecosystem? The mission of PIN-UP Global is to develop the companies in the ecosystem and remain the industry leaders based on deep market knowledge and the latest technologies.

The main segments of an ecosystem

The ecosystem is made up of numerous segments that interact with each other to achieve major goals and steep results. The Pin-Up Global ecosystem is divided into these segments:

PIN-UP.BUSINESS. The segment is focused on outsourcing and quality business processes.

PIN-UP.TECH. This segment is engaged in software development and specializes in other technology solutions.

PIN-UP.CARE. This segment is focused on collaborating with non-profit organizations that declare principles of social responsibility in the fields of human rights, labor relations, environmental protection, and charitable activities.

PIN-UP.TRAFFIC. A group of companies within the PIN-UP Global ecosystem that provides high-quality, profitable traffic for clients’ products and services in the international market.

PIN-UP.CRM. It is a group of companies whose main goal is to create a high quality level of service and marketing for all customers in the ecosystem.

The coordinated and well-thought-out work of each segment ensures the smooth operation of the entire ecosystem.

Pin Up Global ecosystem’s goals and values

Absolutely all companies within the ecosystem have the same goals that are business development and working for results. That is why all segments and individual independent companies that are part of the ecosystem operate professionally in the market. Due to mutual trust and respect for independence, which allows developing towards a higher level of service and product quality, the companies join forces and strive for a common goal.

PIN-UP Global has its own values. They reflect how the ecosystem is lived and interacted with employees, partners, and customers:

Be first to lead;

Be an expert in your domain.

Be a partner in teamwork.

Be focused on the result.

Be open and honest in communication.

PIN-UP Global is a fast-growing business that sets trends in the market. The speed of PIN-UP Global’s development demonstrates the ambition of an ecosystem that is not afraid of challenges and realizes the boldest ideas.