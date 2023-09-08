One last summer hurrah at Musselburgh Racecourse

Action-packed racing weekend promises to be a perfect end to the summer

A MASSIVE weekend of celebrations to mark the end of summer is set to take place at one of Scotland’s most premier racecourses.

Racegoers are being urged to get tickets to ensure they don’t miss out on a weekend full of adrenaline pumping racing, toe tapping music with the top food and drink trucks Scotland has to offer. Musselburgh Racecourse is set to host its Summer Finale Party on September 16th and 17th, featuring two days of stellar competitive racing.

Saturday will feature The Summer Finale Raceday, while Sunday will show the Musselburgh Gold Cup Race Day with a huge range of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We’ve had a fantastic couple of months of racing and what better way to cap off the summer than with a full weekend of celebrations.

“Across the weekend people can expect top competitive racing on offer, whether you’re a seasoned racer or a newcomer there will be something for everyone.

“To kick off the weekend, those attending can come see the Summer Finale Raceday and enjoy the delicious range of festival street food then a chance to pull on their dancing shoes as we’ll have some great bands taking us through the decades.”

A diverse array of hospitality packages will be on offer, ranging from street food options to exclusive dining experiences in the Queen’s Stand Restaurant, inaugurated by Princess Anne and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Also featuring this year will be The Racecourse Ownership Day series on the Saturday, providing an array of exciting opportunities to explore the world of shared ownership which offers the chance to enjoy the thrill of owning a racehorse at the fraction of the cost.

Attendees can anticipate a day packed with thrilling action and invaluable insights into the ownership journey of equine stars.

Aisling added: “On Sunday we will have the Musselburgh Gold Cup Raceday which will have a huge range of activities for everyone to enjoy.

“We have lots on offer, with our well-loved Clip Clop enclosure which will feature free kids rides and free superhero shows that will provide great entertainment for those looking to bring their children to this year’s celebrations.

“Prizes for your little ones will also be available for kids dressed up as their favourite superhero or character, as well as the ever-popular face painting which will all be included in the ticket price.”

The Summer Finale Raceday will open its doors at 1.00pm and has tickets available from £30, while the Musselburgh Gold Cup will start from 12.00pm and have tickets from £25.00.

Kids aged 17 and under can enter Musselburgh Racecourse at no cost when accompanied by a paying adult.

Concession tickets can be purchased either online or on the day, at the gate for £25 on Saturday and £20 on Sunday, provided you have valid concession identification.

Situated a mere six miles from the city centre, convenient public transportation connections are easily accessible.

Additionally, tickets for a shuttle service from Waterloo Place to Musselburgh Racecourse 12:45pm can be purchased in advance with a complimentary shuttle bus running from New Craighall and Wallyford train stations.

For further information and to book tickets now for The Summer Finale, visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/summer-finale-16-09-23

For further information and to book tickets now for The Musselburgh Gold Cup visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/summer-finale-16-09-23

With the flat racing season coming to an end, Musselburgh Racecourse will now be hosting a wide range of Jump Meets starting with the Prince Phillip Challenge Trophy. To find out more about the Jump Meeting calendar, please visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures