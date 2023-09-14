Scots wedding hotel sets records for FOURTH time in a row

A SCOTS hotel has broken yet another record for achieving the World’s Best Wedding Hotel for the fourth time in a row.

The Balbirnie House Hotel in Glenrothes, Fife, was awarded the title by Haute Grandeur Awards for both hospitality experiences and layout of the romantic setting.

Gaynor and Nicholas Russell with the best-in-world 2023 trophies. Photo credit: Image via Rachel Gillies of Lifetime Photography.

The hotel has celebrated an incredible 172 weddings alone, with a further 170 already book in advance for 2024.

However, the hotel’s grand title was not the only achievement for the winning establishment.

It has also been named ‘Best Country Hotel on a Country Level’, ‘Best Classic Hotel in Europe’, in addition to ‘Best Function Venue Hotel in Europe’.

Speaking of the achievement, Balbirnie House Hotel Managing Director Nicholas Russell has said: “It is amazing to see the hard work and wonderful hospitality of so many people being recognised globally.

“We can certainly now reflect on an accumulated jaw-dropping history of celebrations, and long may it continue”.

Discussing what sets the Fife apart from other hotels, Russell continues: “What is the secret of this success?

“It is best described simply, as taking one very special day at a time, with many involved in doing their utmost to provide their absolute best warmth of welcome of Scottish hospitality”.

Founder and President of Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, Marinique de Wet added: “More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven.”

The Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards are renowned for acknowledging outstanding accomplishments in providing consistently exceptional experiences within the global luxury hospitality sector.

Couple looking to find the ‘perfect’ venue in Fife are advised to book early as the hotel is quickly filling up dates in its diary.