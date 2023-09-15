Scots hotel wins World’s Best Wedding Hotel for record fourth time

SCOTTISH Balbirnie House Hotel has broken the record after achieving the title of World’s Best Wedding Hotel for the fourth year in a row.

The hotel celebrated the union of 172 couples so far this year, with a further 170 already booked for 2024.

Located in Glenrothes, Fife, Balbirnie claimed the title for the fourth consecutive year at the recent international Haute Grandeur Awards.

The hotel is located in a Georgian mansion, surrounded by 400 acres of Balbirnie Park

Balbirnie House Hotel Managing Director Nicholas Russell said, “It is amazing to see the hard work and wonderful hospitality of so many people being recognised globally.

“We can certainly now reflect on an accumulated jaw-dropping history of celebrations, and long may it continue.”

The title was not the only achievement for the hotel.

In addition, Balbirnie House Hotel was named ‘Best Country Hotel on a Country Level,’ ‘Best Classic Hotel in Europe,’ and ‘Best Function Venue Hotel in Europe.’

Russell continued, “What is the secret of this success?

“It is best described simply, as taking one very special day at a time, with many involved in doing their utmost to provide their absolute best warmth of welcome of Scottish hospitality.”

Founder and President of Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, Marinique de Wet said, “More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven.”