How Old is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome? 30 facts you should know 

How old is Pastor Chris? What is Christ Embassy? Who is his family? Find out here.

As we explore the world of faith and spiritual guidance, one commonly asked question is: How old is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome?

As a globally recognized Christian minister, Pastor Chris has touched the lives of millions with his teachings on faith, healing, and prosperity.

In this article, we explore 30 facts about this influential spiritual leader, providing insights into his biography, ministry, and global impact.

How old is Pastor Chris?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born in Edo State, Nigeria, on December 7, 1963. This birthdate places him in his late 50s as of September 2023.

Educational Background and Early Ministry

Pastor Chris pursued higher education at Bendel State University, where he studied architecture and graduated with a degree in architecture and a master’s degree in divinity from Benson Idahosa University.

This educational journey shaped his spiritual path.

Founding LoveWorld Incorporated

In 1987, he established LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, in Lagos, Nigeria. LoveWorld is one of the world’s largest Christian congregations with over 100 branches worldwide.

Television Ministry

Pastor Chris?Oyakhilome became a prominent televangelist, using television’s power to reach millions worldwide. His televised sermons and messages have deeply impacted viewers.

Rhapsody of Realities

He?is the author of the daily devotional “Rhapsody of Realities,” which is available in over 7000 languages and distributed globally.?

This devotional has become a source of daily spiritual nourishment for many people.

Healing School

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founded the Healing School, which is renowned for divine healing.

Thousands have experienced miraculous healing through this ministry. The Healing Streams Live Services are viewed by millions worldwide on several satellite and TV stations.

Humanitarian Initiatives

Known for his philanthropic contributions, the pastor founded the InnerCity Mission for Children, an organization providing education, food, clean water, and healthcare services to underprivileged children in inner cities worldwide.

Pastor Chris Digital Library

To make his teachings even more accessible, he introduced The Pastor Chris Digital Library, offering a collection of his works through a downloadable app.

Pastor Chris’ International Influence

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry transcends national borders, with a significant presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and many other countries.

Global Impact

His evangelistic initiatives have reached people all over the world, earning him recognition as a global spiritual leader dedicated to spreading the message of hope and faith.

Authorship

A prolific author, Pastor Chris has authored numerous books on various aspects of Christian life, inspiring readers to deepen their faith and understanding of God’s word.

LoveWorld TV Network

The Believers’ LoveWorld Television Network, also known as LoveWorld TV, is one of the most viewed Christian television networks worldwide, reaching audiences with Pastor Chris’ teachings and spiritual insights.

Worship and Arts

LoveWorld’s music and arts ministry, known as the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry, has played an essential role in showcasing Christian talent and uniting believers through music and the arts.

Positive Impact

His teachings have positively impacted millions, helping them to navigate life’s challenges with faith, resilience, and hope.

Community Outreach

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry has taken a leading role in community initiative programs, bringing practical assistance and spiritual guidance to communities in need.

Awards and Recognitions

Over the years, the pastor has received multiple awards and recognitions for his contributions to Christianity and philanthropy.

Technological Innovations

He has embraced technology to share his message, introducing apps, podcasts, and a 24/7 television channel to connect with a global audience.

Global Healing Crusades

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is renowned for organizing the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, which unites Christians worldwide in faith-filled healing sessions.

Commitment to Spiritual Growth

His commitment to spiritual growth is evident through his powerful dedication to believers’ spiritual journey.

International Impact

Pastor Chris’ teachings profoundly impact Christians from different backgrounds. He dedicates his life to spreading God’s Word and inspiring and uplifting their spirits.

LoveWorld Publishing Ministry

The LoveWorld Publishing Ministry has been instrumental in distributing Christian literature, contributing to the spiritual growth of its readers.

Online Ministry Platforms

Through online platforms, he has guaranteed that his message of hope and faith impacts people across the globe.

Youth Empowerment

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry focuses on empowering young individuals with the essential resources for a successful and fulfilling life.

Family Life

He is a proud father of two daughters, Carissa Sharon, and Charlene Oyakhilome, both of whom have grown up during his ministry and have chosen their unique paths.

Impact on Next Generations

Through his teachings and family life, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has played an essential role in the spiritual journey of his daughters, inspiring them to continue his legacy of faith and humanitarian work.

LoveWorld SAT

LoveWorld SAT delivers Christian content to viewers, contributing to the spiritual growth of its audience.

Faith-Based Initiatives

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has encouraged believers to live purposeful and faith-filled lives through various faith-based projects.

Impact on Christian Music

He has significantly influenced Christian music, with LoveWorld’s music ministry producing inspiring songs and albums.

Charitable Works

His charitable work extends to providing food, clean water, healthcare, and education to disadvantaged communities worldwide.

Continuous Inspiration

Even as we determine how old Pastor Chris is, it is essential to acknowledge that his ministry continues to inspire and uplift individuals worldwide.

A Legacy of Faith

As we conclude this journey through 30 important facts about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, it becomes evident that his life and work constitute an inspiring legacy of faith, hope, and positive transformation.

Understanding the life and work of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is not just about his age; it is about his lasting impact on countless lives through his ministry, teachings, and humanitarian efforts.