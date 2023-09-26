Agri accountants add to flourishing team

Outstanding in its field: Rural department grows by a quarter

A LEADING agricultural team at a top accountancy firm has grown 25% in a year as it aims for UK expansion.

The agri team at Douglas Home & Co, led by Director and Head of Advisory Victoria Ivinson, has added three new members of staff to its already seven-strong cohort.

The specialist division has also achieved a 17% increase in financial growth over from 2021/22 to 2022/23. This shows that the sector is buoyant, and more farmers and rural businesses are seeking leading advice to help them through currently challenging times.

Victoria Ivinson said: “More than ever, farmers are looking for sound advice and support on how best to tackle the number of economic challenges within the sector.

“We’ve built up an incredibly strong team that is well-equipped to support clients through the major impacts the industry is facing, such as input cost increases, unknown subsidy changes and impending action required on their carbon footprint.

“Adding a further three members to the division is another milestone for us and highlights the brilliant growth journey we’ve been on.”

The hires come at a key time for Douglas Home & Co’s rural department, made to support the growing demand of sector-specific business within the region.

With vast experience in tax planning, business development and succession, the agri team can help their clients survive the current storms and go on to pass their business to the next generation in the most efficient manner possible.

Victoria added: “We want to provide the best possible service available to rural sector clients across the UK by continuing to develop and deliver a personalised, proactive service, building confidence for businesses during a tricky time for the market.

“The new members of the team will look to consolidate our expertise within the sector, adding an abundance of talent and fresh-thinking to an already thriving team.”

Headquartered in Kelso, Douglas Home & Co has offices in Alnwick, Edinburgh, Haddington, Hawick, Melrose and Penrith. In addition to offering core accountancy and tax services, the firm has teams specialising in audit and assurance, business compliance, personal estate planning and IT services. To find out more about Douglas Home & Co, visit: https://www.douglashomeandco.co.uk/