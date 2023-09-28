Local group strides to success with national award win

Killin Health Walks bring community together

A FLAGSHIP project has been celebrated for its positive impact within the Killin community by Scotland’s national walking charity.

The Killin Group from the Walk in the Park network has been named the Health Walk Group of the Year at Paths for All’s Volunteer Awards 2023.

Around 25 participants join eight volunteer Walk Leaders for the free weekly sessions, which have been praised by partakers for connecting communities, improving energy levels, and boosting confidence to be active.

A recent member survey of the Walk in the Park groups found that 88% of people saw an improvement in their social wellbeing, while around three quarters of walkers saw improvements in the physical and mental health after joining the weekly walks.

Fiona McGregor, Senior Health Walk Coordinator for Walk in the Park, said: “We are thrilled our volunteers have been recognised for their work in Killin, they truly are an asset to the community.

“The Killin Group are always looking for new ways to engage with locals and go above and beyond to ensure the walks are accessible for all. This is why they introduced the evening walks this year; they’re already proving to be a huge success.

“Not only do the Health Walk leaders offer a vital service, but they also share knowledge of the local area as well as the physical and mental benefits of being active.”

Founded in 2012, The Killin Group hold weekly Health Walks in the morning throughout the year and in the evenings fortnightly during the Summer months, as well as Strength and Balance sessions that offer exercises to reinforce muscles and improve balance. The group also offer Dementia Friendly sessions, as well as ending walks in local cafes to offer a more social element.

The Killin Group is one of six Health Walk teams under Walk in the Park, the flagship project of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs Countryside Trust.

Walk in the Park supports more than 280 people across the National Park and offers Strength and Balance sessions in four communities, as well as ‘In Step with Nature’ challenges, annual events and volunteer training.

Walk in the Park’s Killin group were commended at Paths for All’s 14th annual awards ceremony at the Scottish Parliament on 27 September.

Hosted by the BBC Scotland’s Fiona Stalker, with awards presented by sponsoring MSP Nicola Sturgeon, the event recognised 10 groups and individuals throughout Scotland who have gone the extra mile to keep their communities active.

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport “Supporting people in Scotland to walk and wheel is a key part of our vision of a country where more people are more active, more often.

“A huge number of highly motivated and skilled people are helping us deliver this vision, especially the passionate volunteers who do so much to help others overcome challenges to participation and facilitate activities across the country.

“They really are inspirational, the recognition from Paths for All in these Awards is very well deserved.”

Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer at Paths for All, said: “Every year I am blown away at the number of incredible groups and volunteers out there determined to make a difference. The work carried out by volunteers is directly improving the nation’s physical, mental and social health, reducing social isolation and loneliness and helping people make more environmentally friendly lifestyle choices.

“It’s been fantastic hosting the awards at the Scottish Parliament again this year, I always enjoy getting to socialise with our amazing volunteers and hear first-hand about the invaluable contributions they have been making.

“Thank you to everyone for their efforts and ongoing dedication.”

Paths for All works with the Scottish Government and 30 partners to support and deliver national policies, such as the National Walking Strategy and other ‘active travel’ initiative to improve the mental, social and physical health of the country.

The charity awards thousands of pounds worth of grants to worthwhile projects that improve health, promote walking and improve environments for people to be active in – making for a happier, healthier, greener Scotland.

To find out more about Walk in the Park, visit: https://trustinthepark.org/walk-in-the-park/

A full list of Volunteer Award winners 2023 can be found on Paths for All’s website: http://www.pathsforall.org.uk/volunteerawards