A SCOTS influencer has spoken out about the importance of women getting smear tests, stressing the importance of checking for cervical cancer.

Kerri Roma Anderson took to social media earlier this week to make the plea, describing her appointment in the hopes of encouraging others to get booked in in the near future.

The NHS worker also slammed the government over the fact that women in Scotland must wait until the age of 25 to have their first smear test.

The mum-of-one’s video begins with her asking for people to share the clip as it may end up saving a life before she gets into explaining the procedure that takes place.

She says: “Why are we having to wait until the age of 25 in Scotland, this is really f***ing me off by the way.

“Wait until the age of 25 in Scotland and then every five years [after] to be checked.

“Well. studies show that over the age of 25 is the most common ages to get cervical cancer but it isn’t in all the cases though, is it? Has Jade Goody taught us nothing?

“Because quite frankly, many, many people under the age of 25 have had cervical cancer. Sorry I’m ranting but I’m quite passionate about this.”

Kerri then explains what happens in the process of a cervical smear test, explaining: “A lot of people are scared of it [smear test] but there’s no reason to be scared.

“I went today and got my smear test; nurse made me feel extremely comfortable.

“Bear in mind she is a nurse – usually it is a woman that’s doing this, she’s probably had it done numerous times herself, she’s not looking to see why your flaps are a certain shape.

“She’s looking to make sure there are no changes in there and to get an accurate swab – so I go in and I lie on the bed with my trousers down, pants off, f***ing yee-ha.

“She puts a wee thing over the top of me and gets me to put my legs together and whap them open.

“She gets this thing that looks like a beak, right and rams it in – she doesn’t ram it in, she puts it in nicely, pops it in gently.

“She [the nurse] opens it up and there’s a little bit of discomfort – no pain – little bit of discomfort.

“She then gets a swab; she pops it in and she gives it a nice wee wiggle about. Also, little bit of discomfort, however no pain and that’s it the smear was done.”

Kerri Roma made an impassioned plea on her video for women to get checked. Credit: Kerri Roma Anderson

Kerri then explains that the tube is sent away to the lab and you will only hear back if there is an abnormality with the testing.

The influencer then explains how anyone with a cervix can be checked every five years for cervical cancer including trans men.

Kerri states: “Any female over the age of 25 to the age of 64 can have a smear test.

“Every single week, six women in Scotland are diagnosed with cervical cancer – that’s f*****g crazy.

“It’s a massive, massive, massive problem and it isn’t getting spoken about enough, we speak about breast cancer and lung.

“If you get your regular screens done you are limiting your chances [of getting cervical cancer] significantly.”

Kerri shared the video to social media on Monday with the simple caption: “Smear test.”

The clip has since received over 6,900 likes and more than 180 comments from users wholeheartedly agreeing with Kerri.

One user said: “I had pre-cancerous cells a few years back so I’m every three years – go get smears peeps.”

Another commented: “I had mine last week and was told I’ve to wait 11 weeks for my results.”

A third replied: “You just reminded me to book mine again, it’s been cancelled three times. Definitely needs pushed more this, well done.”

Another wrote: “It’s madness. We’ve got a 12-week waiting list for results the now as well (north Scotland).”

Approximately 323 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in Scotland each year with 95 deaths according to data from Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.